Youth Sports Sidelined
RI to begin phasing out domestic travel restrictions next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Come June 1, Gov. Gina Raimondo will further ease travel restrictions as part of her plan to reopen Rhode Island’s economy.

But even though domestic travel will once again be permitted, Raimondo said safety restrictions will still be in place to protect travelers.

Rhode Islanders will be allowed to travel out-of-state, however, anyone returning from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, or Washington, D.C., will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days, since those states will remain under stay-at-home orders beyond June 1.

Anyone returning from New York City or Los Angeles will also be required to self-quarantine since both cities will also still be under stay-at-home orders.

The Rhode Island National Guard recently closed its information checkpoints at airports and state borders. Anyone traveling to or from a state that does not have a stay-at-home order in place will no longer be required to self-quarantine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has specific guidelines for anyone traveling out-of-state, which include continued social distancing, wearing face masks and being aware of any potential travel restrictions in place at your destination.

Restrictions remain in place for international travel. The CDC has ordered anyone traveling to the United States from Brazil, China, Iran, the United Kingdom, Ireland or other select European countries to self-quarantine upon arrival.

