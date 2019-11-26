AAA: Travelers should expect delays as Thanksgiving approaches

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel periods throughout the year, according to AAA, and with thousands of people expected to travel, experts are reminding everyone to expect delays.

AAA reports that more than 55 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving — which is the second-highest travel volume, trailing behind the record set in 2005. More than 2 million of those travelers are from New England.

INRIX, a company that analyzes travel, said drivers will experience delays throughout the week, but those delays will peak Wednesday — where trips could take four times longer as commuters mix with travelers.

“With record levels of travelers, and persistent population growth in the country’s major metropolitan areas, drivers must prepare for major delays,” transportation analyst at INRIX Trevor Reed said. “Although travel times will peak on Wednesday afternoon nationally, travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion throughout the week.”

Here are some resources for people who plan to travel for the holidays:

For travelers hopping on a plane this year for a Thanksgiving getaway, AAA encourages them to arrive at the terminal early.

AAA Northeast’s Diana Imondi said air travel is up more than 5% from last year, with more than 4 million Americans expected to travel by plane.

“Lots of trips to Florida, to the Disney theme parks, Hawaii is a big travel destination for Thanksgiving week, as well as New York City,” Imondi said.

Imondi said the best time to travel by plane is on Thanksgiving Day when tickets are usually cheaper.