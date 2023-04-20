Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 12 News team has earned nine nominations for the 46th Annual Boston/New England Emmy Awards.

The full list of nominees was released Thursday. The Emmy ceremony is on June 10 in Boston.

Below are the 12 News stories and newscasts that are up for an award:

Newscast: Morning (Smaller Markets)

12 News this Morning: Providence shootout (Feb. 10, 2022)

Daniel Carpenter, Executive Producer • James O’Leary, Producer • Derek Mancini, Producer • Eric Hudson, Director • Danielle North, Anchor • Patrick Little, Anchor • Kait Walsh, Reporter • Kayla Fish, Reporter • Melissa Sardelli, Traffic Reporter • Michelle Muscatello, Meteorologist • James Cullity, Photojournalist • Justin White, Photojournalist

Newscast: Evening (Smaller Markets)

12 News Now at 6 p.m.: Providence shootout (Feb. 10, 2022)

Timothy O’Coin, Producer • Tim White, Investigative Reporter • Johnny Villella, Editor/Photographer • Shannon Hegy, Anchor • Michael Montecalvo, Anchor Anita Baffoni, Reporter

Investigative

Trail of Debts

Tim White, Investigative Reporter • Eli Sherman, Investigative Reporter • Ted Nesi, Investigative Reporter • Johnny Villella, Videographer

Troubling Ties

Tim White, Investigative Reporter • Eli Sherman, Investigative Reporter • Ted Nesi, Investigative Reporter • Johnny Villella, Videographer

School Scandal

Tim White, Investigative Reporter • Eli Sherman, Investigative Reporter

Diversity/Equity Inclusion

Providence Pride: Where We Came From

Ryan Welch, Photojournalist/Editor • Shiina LoSciuto, Journalist

Education/School News

From Homeless To Hope: An Educator’s Journey

Michael Montecalvo, Reporter • Johnny Villella, Videographer/Editor • Jennifer Quinn, Producer

Politics/Government News

Yard Waste

Tim White, Reporter • Eli Sherman, Reporter • Johnny Villella, Videographer

Editor Long-Form Content

Street Stories: 10,856 Burpees for History

Johnny Villella, Videographer/Editor

Last year, 12 News received eight nominations and won two awards.