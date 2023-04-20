EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 12 News team has earned nine nominations for the 46th Annual Boston/New England Emmy Awards.
The full list of nominees was released Thursday. The Emmy ceremony is on June 10 in Boston.
Below are the 12 News stories and newscasts that are up for an award:
Newscast: Morning (Smaller Markets)
12 News this Morning: Providence shootout (Feb. 10, 2022)
Daniel Carpenter, Executive Producer • James O’Leary, Producer • Derek Mancini, Producer • Eric Hudson, Director • Danielle North, Anchor • Patrick Little, Anchor • Kait Walsh, Reporter • Kayla Fish, Reporter • Melissa Sardelli, Traffic Reporter • Michelle Muscatello, Meteorologist • James Cullity, Photojournalist • Justin White, Photojournalist
Newscast: Evening (Smaller Markets)
12 News Now at 6 p.m.: Providence shootout (Feb. 10, 2022)
Timothy O’Coin, Producer • Tim White, Investigative Reporter • Johnny Villella, Editor/Photographer • Shannon Hegy, Anchor • Michael Montecalvo, Anchor Anita Baffoni, Reporter
Investigative
Trail of Debts
Tim White, Investigative Reporter • Eli Sherman, Investigative Reporter • Ted Nesi, Investigative Reporter • Johnny Villella, Videographer
Troubling Ties
Tim White, Investigative Reporter • Eli Sherman, Investigative Reporter • Ted Nesi, Investigative Reporter • Johnny Villella, Videographer
School Scandal
Tim White, Investigative Reporter • Eli Sherman, Investigative Reporter
Diversity/Equity Inclusion
Providence Pride: Where We Came From
Ryan Welch, Photojournalist/Editor • Shiina LoSciuto, Journalist
Education/School News
From Homeless To Hope: An Educator’s Journey
Michael Montecalvo, Reporter • Johnny Villella, Videographer/Editor • Jennifer Quinn, Producer
Politics/Government News
Yard Waste
Tim White, Reporter • Eli Sherman, Reporter • Johnny Villella, Videographer
Editor Long-Form Content
Street Stories: 10,856 Burpees for History
Johnny Villella, Videographer/Editor
Last year, 12 News received eight nominations and won two awards.