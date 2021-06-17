WPRI 12 is looking for viewer opinions

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WPRI 12 and its affiliated stations and websites are currently seeking Southern New Englanders to join an ongoing viewer feedback panel.

WPRI 12 has partnered with RAM (Research and Analysis of Media) in hopes of learning from viewers through brief online surveys in order to improve its content, offerings and advertising.

Whether you watch TV every day or just on occasion, the surveyors want to hear from as many people as possible.

Each time respondents answer a survey, they’ll earn points that can be redeemed for Amazon gift cards. For example, earn 1,000 points to receive a $5 Amazon card, earn 1,500 points to receive a $10 Amazon card, and so on.