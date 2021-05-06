WPRI 12 honored with regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for 3rd year in a row

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has awarded WPRI 12 News three Regional 2021 Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The Murrow Awards recognize work of the highest quality produced by radio, television and digital news organizations around the world.

“Local news is more important than ever, and we are honored to receive this iconic award for our coverage,” 12 News Director Karen Rezendes said. “At 12 News, we take great pride in serving our community with groundbreaking investigations and in-depth reporting.”

“Our team is committed to bringing viewers unique and relevant content on all platforms,” said Patrick Wholey, Vice President and General Manager of WPRI 12, FOX Providence, myRITV and the CW Providence. “To see the amazing work of our dedicated news team saluted by one of journalism’s leading organizations is truly an honor.”

WPRI 12 News advances to the National Murrow Award competition in the categories of Investigative Reporting, Digital, and News Documentary. Target 12’s report “Disaster Loans” is under consideration in the Investigative Reporting category; the 12 on 12 digital feature “State of the Bay” is under consideration in the Digital category; the 12 on12 Digital Original and on-air special “The War on Alzheimer’s” is under consideration in the News Documentary category.

In the Target 12 investigation, reporters Tim White and Eli Sherman made a bombshell discovery: millions of dollars in federal loans given to fake businesses across Rhode Island, with dozens of unsuspecting victims.

The 12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay focused on Rhode Island’s precious resource: Narragansett Bay. With help from Sky Drone 12, Pinpoint Weather 12 Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo took an in-depth look at how the bay is doing and what its future may look like.

Another 12 on 12 Digital Original revealed how The War on Alzheimer’s is being waged on several fronts. 12 News Anchor Mike Montecalvo introduced viewers to some of those affected by Alzheimer’s and a local doctor who’s hopeful that a cure will be found.

The RTDNA Edward R Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

WPRI 12 News also received Emmy nominations for Disaster Loans and the War on Alzheimer’s, as well as Target 12: Happy Hour (Investigative), Street Stories (Light Feature) and the Providence Riot (Newscast: Morning Medium Markets).

Additionally, WPRI.com won a first-place Digital Innovation Award from the Local Media Association for Best COVID-19 Local Community Coverage.