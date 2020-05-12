WPRI 12 honored with 3 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has awarded WPRI 12 Eyewitness News three Regional 2020 Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The Murrow Awards recognize work of the highest quality produced by radio, television and digital news organizations around the world.

“We’re very proud of our dedicated team of journalists here at Eyewitness News,” says News Director Karen Rezendes. “This honor is a testament to our focus on the highest quality of storytelling, videography, and editing.”

“The continued growth of Eyewitness News on all platforms is a testament to our entire team, and the significance of this being an Edward R. Murrow award makes the honor even greater,” says Patrick Wholey, Vice President and General Manager of WPRI 12, FOX Providence, myRITV, and the CW Providence.

WPRI 12 Eyewitness News advances to the National Murrow Award competition in the categories of Excellence in Innovation, Multimedia, and News Series.

WPRI’s report “The Mafia Tapes” launched its 12 on 12 Digital Original series which is under consideration in the Excellence in Innovation and Multimedia categories. Target 12 Investigative Reporter Tim White, Photographer John Villella, Assistant Videographer James Bartone, Graphic Designer Lisa Mandarini, Producer Hannah Dickison and many others collaborated on the multifaceted presentation.

The Mafia Tapes goes in-depth on an incredible moment in mob history. A secret recording of a mob induction ceremony that changed organized crime forever.

WPRI 12 Eyewitness News is also under consideration in the category of News Series for The Cold Case Cards.

The Cold Case Cards focused on a deck of playing cards that detectives launched to generate new leads in Rhode Island’s toughest investigations. Each card shines a spotlight on an unsolved homicide or missing person. Each week, Eyewitness News brought a different case to light.

The RTDNA Edward R Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

