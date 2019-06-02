Deadlines for all internships at WPRI/WNAC are as follows:

Fall semester internships – June 30

Spring semester internships – October 30

Summer internships – March 30

The WPRI/WNAC internship program provides college students interested in communications with a unique opportunity. The hands-on experience allows students to get an in-depth look into the field of broadcast from an array of perspectives and challenges students to use their knowledge in an applied industry setting.

Many students from the program have gone onto advanced pursuits in broadcast media and have found that their internship experience at WPRI/WNAC TV has further prepared them for their career endeavors.

CRITERIA FOR ACCEPTANCE:

Interns must be full-time students of a college or university either in or entering into their junior or senior year and receiving academic credit for their internship assignment. Internships are unpaid and all interns must provide a letter from their academic advisor certifying they are a junior or senior and will be receiving academic credit for their internship. Interns need to set up an hourly schedule in advance with their supervisor that will sufficiently meet their school’s required credit hours. Interns are to perform the duties and responsibilities outlined in the internship descriptions and other tasks as assigned by their supervisors.

Here are the different departments that offer internship opportunities:

NEWSROOM INTERN – As a News Intern, you’ll not only get an inside look at how we gather news and produce newscasts, you will help make it all happen! Learn firsthand how a news story gets on television. As a Newsroom Intern, you will work one on one with the news staff — including photographers, video editors, video journalists, reporters, producers, and assignment editors. You’ll see what happens behind the scenes when there’s breaking news! Interns are expected to keep a working knowledge of current events and be eager to get involved in the newsgathering process. You will earn a great base of skills for an entry-level television newsroom position.

Within the WPRI/WNAC newsroom, we have several specialized internship positions available for candidates with specific interests and backgrounds.

When applying, please indicate if you are particularly interested in the following:

CALL 12 FOR ACTION INTERN – Consumer Reporter Susan Campbell and Call for Action get results! Susan Campbell is the leading Consumer Affairs reporter in the Providence television market. As an intern, you’ll be working on the consumer stories that matter to Southern New Englanders.

METEOROLOGY INTERN – Work along with the Meteorologist on duty during days or evenings under the time constraints of the upcoming newscast. The duties of this position will include using the weather computers to access and analyze raw data and prepare daily forecasts under the supervision of the Meteorologist on duty. The student will also gather weather information, learn to interpret satellite and radar information and possibly help to forecast hurricane and severe weather. The Meteorologist Intern may also build on-air computer graphics, update our online/mobile sites and help with social media updates. Additionally, the student may have the opportunity to go out on a weather/science-related news story to see how a news report is created.

SPORTS INTERN – Work under the supervision of the Sports Director, learning to write scripts, produce, and edit for nightly sportscasts. The intern will also chart games, select sound bites for stories and pitch story ideas. Local sports knowledge is a must. Duties will be performed in the newsroom and out in the field. Shifts may include nights and weekends.

DIGITAL INTERN – Work within the new media department on development and maintenance of station's websites – wpri.com and foxprovidence.com as well as our station's other digital products. You'll work side by side with an award-winning team of professionals on what the Associated Press has called "The Best Television Website." As digital intern you will assist in writing local articles for our websites, mobile and digital products, shooting video and/or photographs for the website, editing and preparing news video for digital display using AVID and other video tools, blogging, Social Media, news gathering supplemental digital content, design and feature suggestions (and possibly creation) for sites and miscellaneous administrative functions. The position offers exposure to local television news production, website production, new technology, advertising sales and television station promotion.

THE RHODE SHOW INTERN – The Rhode Show looks for hard-working interns for the innovative morning show on WPRI 12. You must be interested in new trends, local happenings, entertainment, lifestyle, cooking, technology, and FUN. You'll assist in segment planning and shoots, greeting guests, prop setup, and adding web content. As an intern, you'll also have opportunities to assist at promotional events.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

Candidates for internships are responsible for selecting the department in which they’d like to intern. Please include your first and second choices in your cover letter.

To apply, please send cover letters, resumes, and academic credit letters to:

Internship Coordinator

WPRI/WNAC TV25 Catamore Blvd

East Providence, RI 02914

eregan@wpri.com

*Please note that your application will not be considered complete until we receive all of the required materials.

*If you are being considered for an internship, you will hear from us to schedule an interview either by phone or in person. Please be advised that because of the highly competitive process, it is not possible for us to offer internships to every student, but we do our best to place students and may keep your application on file for future semesters.

We look forward to hearing from you and helping you to reach your academic and professional goals.