EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News This Morning has added a well-known face to the anchor desk on weekdays.

Kait Walsh will help you start your morning alongside Patrick Little, bringing you coverage you can count on.

Kait has covered historical moments in New England, from severe weather to World Series wins to British Royal visits.

“But now, being able to be in here every day and kind of having a bigger role on deciding what the big stories are for the day and what we should be covering, and also just delivering the news to everyone and being trusted to do so, it’s really an honor,” Kait said of her new role.

Kait, a Swansea native, was previously the weekend morning anchor at 12 News. She takes over on weekday mornings for longtime anchor Danielle North.

Tune in to watch Kait and Patrick on 12 News This Morning weekdays starting at 4:30 a.m.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.