EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WPRI 12 announced Friday that 12 News Weekend Morning Anchor/Reporter Kait Walsh has been named co-anchor of 12 News This Morning. She will be co-anchoring with Patrick Little. Her promotion is effective Jan. 26, 2023.

“We’re excited to see Kait advance in her role at 12 News,” said Patrick Wholey, Vice President and General Manager of WPRI 12, FOX Providence, the CW Providence, and myRITV. “She is local, has a strong connection to the Southern New England community, a passion for journalism, and a commitment to building on the legacy of the 12 News brand.”

“We are thrilled to have Kait join the weekday morning anchor team,” said Karen Rezendes, News Director of 12 News. “In her time here, she’s demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the Providence/New Bedford market.”

A native of Swansea, Mass., Kait has been with 12 News since February 2017. Previously, she anchored the morning news at our Nexstar sister station WWLP-22News in Springfield, Mass. Kait began her TV career at New England Cable News as a writer while studying at Boston University. She graduated magna cum laude with a degrees in journalism and political science, along with a minor in Spanish. Kait and her husband reside in southeastern Massachusetts with their children.

Last week, WPRI announced that 12 News veteran anchor Danielle North will be stepping away from the anchor desk after being a staple in Southern New England homes for close to 24 years.

“Danielle is an incredible journalist, anchor and co-worker,” Rezendes said. “It is with mixed emotions that we make this announcement. To say, we will miss having Danielle on our team helping Southern New Englanders start their mornings is an understatement.”

“We’ll miss Danielle’s dedication and her heartfelt and compassionate approach to journalism but are happy for her to start the next chapter of her life,” Wholey said.

Danielle began her career at WVNY-TV in Burlington, Vermont, and also worked for WMUR-TV in Manchester, New Hampshire. For the past 12 years, Danielle has been part of the Emmy Award-winning morning news on WPRI 12.

