Ghosts and goblins scare up some treats at Meeting Street Halloween parade

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Ghosts and goblins were out in full force at Meeting Street School on Tuesday.

Students dressed in their Halloween finest and marched to the gym to scare up some treats during the school’s annual Halloween parade.

Faculty and staff dressed up and handed out candy to the trick-or-treaters.

Eyewitness News anchors Mike Montecalvo and Caroline Goggin and Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca also joined the festivities.

The event is a way for students who don’t normally go out trick-or-treating to enjoy the holiday, according to Amanda McMullen, Meeting Street’s chief operating officer.

Meeting Street teaches children of all abilities from preschool to high school.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud sponsors of Meeting Street.

