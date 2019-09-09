Danielle North celebrating 20 years at WPRI 12

Breaking News
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Twenty years ago this Tuesday marked the beginning of Danielle North’s career at WPRI 12.

Now the co-anchor of Eyewitness News This Morning, Danielle started September 10, 2009, as a reporter. Since then, she’s covered some of the area’s biggest stories – from Super Bowl wins to the pope’s visit to America.

Over the years, Danielle has also volunteered her time to various charities and community groups.

And – in an effort to highlight what makes Rhode Island such a special place – she launched her digital series #FindMyRI.

Tuesday on Eyewitness News This Morning, we will take a look back at Danielle’s 20 years.

Here’s looking forward to the next 20!

