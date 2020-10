Closed Captioning Concerns

Concerns about our closed captioning?

Individuals with disabilities may contact the captioning hotline or speak with our stations’ representative for assistance with the public inspection file.

WPRI 12

WPRI Captioning Hotline: (401) 228-1725

Station Representative: Mike Hyde, (401) 228-1837

FOX Providence

For immediate concerns contact us at

Phone: (401) 228-1725

Fax: (401) 228-1774

E-mail: captioning@wpri.com

WNAC Captioning Hotline: (401) 228-1720

Station Representative: Mike Hyde, (401) 228-1837

For immediate concerns contact us at

Phone: (401) 228-1720

Fax: (401) 228-1747

E-mail: closedcaptionconcerns@foxprovidence.com