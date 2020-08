EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WPRI 12, the CBS affiliate owned by Nexstar Media Group Inc. serving the Providence RI/New Bedford MA market, announced today that it is expanding its early news. 12 News Now at 4 will air Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m, starting Wednesday, September 9th.

“Over the past several months, we’ve learned that there’s a want and need by viewers for more local news,” says Vice President and General Manager Patrick Wholey. “With the depth of our local resources and by starting one hour earlier, we can provide Southern New Englanders the vital information and content they’re looking for.”