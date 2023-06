EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News is launching its first Spanish-language news program: 12 Informa.

The online show will cover the latest headlines, high-interest cultural features, and what’s happening in the community for Spanish-speaking audiences. 12 News reporter Adriana Rozas Rivera and contributor María Elena Wah-Fitta will also interview local Latino leaders in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

Catch a new 12 Informa Wednesdays on WPRI.com.