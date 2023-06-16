BOSTON (WPRI) — The 12 News team took home two wins at the 46th Annual New England Emmy Awards on Saturday, June 10.

12 News was nominated for nine awards this year under various categories including best newscast, investigative, and politics.

12 News This Morning at 6:00am and 12 News at 6:00pm earned Regional Emmy Awards for morning and evening newscasts. The coverage included a standoff in Providence in February 2022.

Police said “hundreds of rounds” were fired between officers and the suspect, who died as a result. You can see that story here.

This marks back-to-back wins for the morning newscast, which took home an award last year for coverage of Hurricane Ida.

“These latest honors reinforce the level of commitment we’re achieving while covering our community through our in-depth reporting and coverage of important issues that impact people’s lives,” 12 News Director Karen Rezendes said. “I am immensely proud of our team for their hard work each and every morning, noon and night.”

Congrats 12 News This Morning for winning another New England Emmy tonight! pic.twitter.com/iLFkV2ccru — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) June 11, 2023

The Emmy wins come on the heels of 12 News winning five awards aat the 2023 regional Edward R. Murrow awards in May, including one for overall excellence.