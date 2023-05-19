PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Radio Television Digital News Association has awarded 12 News five Regional 2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards, including overall excellence.

The station’s newsroom won the “newscast” and “breaking news” categories, while the Target 12 investigative unit was honored with two awards for “investigative reporting” and “news series.”

The station also received the highest award in the regional category, “overall excellence,” which honors broadcast media outlets for their coverage in multiple disciplines of news gathering throughout the year.

The Murrow Awards recognize work of the highest quality produced by radio, television and digital news organizations around the world.

“These honors reflect our commitment to covering our community through in-depth reporting and coverage of important issues that impact people’s lives,” 12 News Director Karen Rezendes said. “I am immensely proud of our team for their hard work.”

“This is a tremendous honor for our team of dedicated journalists,” said Patrick Wholey, vice president and general manager of WPRI 12, FOX Providence, myRITV and the CW Providence. “WPRI will continue its tradition and commitment to bringing viewers the highest quality content on all platforms.”

Among the reporting for which 12 News was recognized was coverage of a dramatic shootout between police and a suspect on Denison Street in Providence.

Target 12’s bombshell report exposing a state lawmaker who had racked up a mountain of debt—often by borrowing from his own constituents—won in the investigative category.

The investigative unit also won for its report revealing a scandal in a local school district that led to a former high school basketball coach getting charged for sexual assault and child molestation.

The 12 News team now advances to the National Murrow Award competition. The winners will be announced this summer.

The RTDNA Edward R Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. The RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism, according to the association.

In addition to the Murrows, WPRI has received nine New England Emmy nominations this year in the categories including morning and evening newscasts, investigative reporting, diversity/equity/inclusion news, education, politics, investigative reporter, and photography.