WPRI 12, WNAC and myRITV– Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. stations – provide local news, network and syndicated entertainment and local programming to the viewers of the Providence, R.I./New Bedford, Mass., television market.
WPRI 12 is known for broadcasting Eyewitness News and delivering quality television on-air and digital media on WPRI.com.
myRITV is Rhode Island’s TV station for the most popular network programs and original local shows including Executive Suite, Dan Yorke State of Mind and more.
WPRI 12 / WNAC
25 Catamore Blvd
East Providence, RI 02914
Front Desk
401-438-7200
Call 12 for Action Hotline
Mon – Thurs 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
401-228-1850
Target 12 Tipline
401-228-1763
Newsroom
401-438-3310
desk@wpri.com