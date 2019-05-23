WPRI 12, WNAC and myRITV– Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. stations – provide local news, network and syndicated entertainment and local programming to the viewers of the Providence, R.I./New Bedford, Mass., television market.

WPRI 12 is known for broadcasting Eyewitness News and delivering quality television on-air and digital media on WPRI.com.

myRITV is Rhode Island’s TV station for the most popular network programs and original local shows including Executive Suite, Dan Yorke State of Mind and more.

WPRI 12 / WNAC

25 Catamore Blvd

East Providence, RI 02914