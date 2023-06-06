Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
67°
WATCH NOW
12 News
Sign Up
Providence
67°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
Crime
Missing Persons
Politics
RI Special Election for Congress
Politics from The Hill
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Meet The Team
ReportIt!
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Automotive News
Press Releases
Get 12 News App Notifications
Email Newsletters & Alerts
Top Stories
Pawtucket woman charged with abusing pet dog
Top Stories
Hawaii’s Kilauea begins erupting again after 3-month …
Video
Providence city councilor to pay $3K in campaign …
Canada wildfires lead to air-quality alerts in US
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane hacks that go beyond …
WEATHER
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Closings and Delays
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Hurricane Tracking
Pinpoint Traffic
Live Cameras
Flight Tracker
Power Outages
Solar Report
Sky Drone 12
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Watch 12 News Newscasts
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cameras
TV Schedule
Street Stories
Cold Cases
Small But Strong
Community Focus
Special Reports
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Autism Redefined
The War on Alzheimer’s: The Battle Continues
Lighting the Way
Sharks
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
The Rhode Show
Who To Know
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
TARGET 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Eli Sherman
Sarah Guernelli
Alexandra Leslie
Kate Wilkinson
Special Reports
Nesi’s Notes
Pulse of Providence
Recalls And Warnings
Inside the Mafia
Tracking COVID Cash
Top Stories
Providence city councilor to pay $3K in campaign …
Top Stories
AG rules McKee must release secret email alleging …
Video
Doubts grow about ‘Superman’ building redevelopment …
Video
‘No slumlord is above the law’: Tenants laud RI lawsuit …
Video
Fraudulent jobless claims top $120M, as RI officials …
Video
SPORTS
High School
Hometown Hero
Team of the Week
College
PC Hoops
Boston Celtics
Boston Red Sox
Indy 500
Revolution Soccer
Providence Bruins
Boston Bruins
Patriots: New England Nation
Friday Night Blitz
LIV Golf
Sports Illustrated Headlines
Top Stories
Local Little Leagues taking steps to stop unruly …
Video
Top Stories
Wannamoisett CC preps for largest field ever in 61st …
Video
Johnston softball eliminates SK in playbacks
Video
Cranston West sweeps Central to advance to D2 title …
Video
Patriots get light work Tuesday after a “big day” …
LOCAL PROGRAMS
The Rhode Show
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Recovery TV
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
On Air
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
Top Stories
Newsmakers 6/2/2023: Political roundtable
Video
Top Stories
12 News is expanding on Saturday mornings
Video
Newsmakers 5/18/2023: RI Foundation CEO Neil Steinberg
Video
Newsmakers 5/12/2023: Aaron Regunberg, candidate …
Video
Mom’s Cooking: Hulk Muffins with Shannon
Video
THE RHODE SHOW
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Rhode Show Channels
Rhody Deals
Remarkable Women
Contests & Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Don Winslow discusses his new book “City of Dreams”
Video
Top Stories
Learn more about pet behavior and enrichment with …
Video
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Baked Hash Browns
Video
StyleWeek fashion event returns to Providence
Video
Linked Jewelry sharing about the new permanent jewelry …
Video
American Heart Association: Heart Walk
Video
JOBS
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
WPRI 12 Internships
MORE
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Mom’s Cooking
COVID-19
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Contests
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
by:
Allison Shinskey
Providence
Prov. city councilor fined $3K over campaign cash
Providence shooting suspect charged with murder
Mayor ‘disappointed’ RI not investing in armory building
Providence to update comprehensive plan
RI’s Teacher of the Year honored in surprise ceremony
12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In
12 on 12 Digital Original: Cold Case Cards – All …
Cold Case Cards: All In – DNA Changing the Game
Cold Case Cards: All In – Cases Closed
Cold Case Cards: All In – Inside the Task Force
Cold Case Cards: All In – Is It Ever Too Hopeless?
View All Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Stories Trending Now
AG: McKee must release secret email on Philly trip
Air Quality Alert Again Today
Raising Cane’s to replace Pier 1 Imports in Seekonk
Police: RI man said break-ins were to steal sex toys
Local Little Leagues taking steps to stop unruly …
BestReviews.com - Top gifts to make everyone happy this spring
Best Father’s Day gifts
Treat your dad with these great Father’s Day gifts
Thoughtful Father’s Day gifts for first-time dads
Father’s Day gifts for dog-obsessed dads
Our DIY expert weighs in on the top gifts for DIY …
Last-minute Father’s Day gifts that will still impress …
View All BestReviews Picks
Don't Miss
Kilauea begins erupting again after 3-month pause
Raising Cane’s to replace Pier 1 Imports in Seekonk
Starbucks brings newest coffee line to 11 more states
Apple will stop autocorrecting swear word to ‘ducking’
What is Grimace? McDonald’s once revealed the answer
Dan Yorke State of Mind
DYSOM 7/2/23: Anglica Infante-Green
More Videos
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
View All Live Cams
Community Events & Happenings
How to protect yourself from harmful algae blooms
Air Quality Alert due to smoke from Canadian wildfires
East Providence holds Day of Portugal celebration
View All Community