2023 Voter Guide

Voter Guide: Election 2023

In the coming weeks, about half of Rhode Islanders will choose their next representative in Congress.

A special election was scheduled for the state’s 1st Congressional District after David Cicilline stepped down to take a job with the Rhode Island Foundation. The district covers the eastern part of the state, including part of Providence County and all of Newport and Bristol counties.

Other notable races this fall include Senate District 1 in Providence following the death of Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin in April, along with mayoral elections in all four Bristol County cities: Attleboro, Fall River, New Bedford and Taunton.

A special election was scheduled and will be tracked closely through Election Day. Below, you'll find all the information you need to cast your vote.

Skip to a section: Key Dates | Who’s Running? | 3 Ways to Vote | What do I need?

Key Dates

Who’s running?

As it stands, 14 candidates (12 Democrats and two Republicans) have qualified for the ballot in the 1st Congressional District race:

☆ Gabe Amo (D)

☆ Stephanie Beauté (D)

☆ Walter Berbrick (D)

☆ Sandra Cano (D)

☆ Don Carlson (D) ☆ Steve Casey (D)

☆ Spencer Dickinson (D)

☆ Terri Flynn (R)

☆ John Goncalves (D)

☆ Gerry Leonard (R) ☆ Sabina Matos (D)

☆ Ana Quezada (D)

☆ Aaron Regunberg (D)

☆ Allen Waters (D)

How to Vote

Registered voters can cast their ballot three ways: in person ahead of Election Day, in person on Election Day, or by mail.

Early voting in the 1st Congressional District race will be from Aug. 16 to Sept. 5 for the primary and Oct. 18 to Nov. 6 for the special election.

For those who requested a mail ballot, they must be returned by the day of the election. Officials recommend putting the ballots in the mail at least a week in advance. Mail ballots can also be dropped off at the Board of Elections in Cranston or in secure drop-boxes located in every city and town.

Map: Drop Box and Early Voting Locations »

Anyone planning to vote on Election Day can find their polling place on the secretary of state’s website. The polls are typically open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but the hours for the special election have not yet been released.

What do I need?

To vote in person, Rhode Islanders must show photo identification. Options include:

Driver’s license or permit

US passport

State-issued ID card

Voter ID card

US military ID

ID issued by a US educational institution

Tribal ID

In Massachusetts, voters are not required to show photo ID, but that may be requested if:

Someone is voting for the first time

Someone has been deemed an inactive voter

Someone is casting a provisional or challenged ballot

The poll worker has reasonable suspicion to make that request