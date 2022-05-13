2022 Voter Guide

Voter Guide: Election 2022

In the coming months, candidates for a number of high-profile offices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts will be vying for people’s votes.

Below, we have the basics to help get you prepared, including how to register to vote in either state:

Key Local Races

Rhode Island Governor

Rhode Island Lt. Governor

Rhode Island 2nd Congressional District

Rhode Island Treasurer

Rhode Island Secretary of State

Rhode Island Attorney General

Providence Mayor

Massachusetts Governor

Bristol County Sheriff

Massachusetts 4th Congressional District

Key Dates

Rhode Island

Filing deadline: June 29

Voter registration deadline: Aug. 14

Mail ballot deadline (primary): Aug. 23

Primary election: Sept. 6

Mail ballot deadline (general): Oct. 18

Election Day: Nov. 8

Massachusetts

Filing deadline: June 7 (for most races)

Voter registration deadline: Aug. 24

Primary election: Sept. 13

Election Day: Nov. 8

How to Vote

Registered voters in Rhode Island will once again have the option to vote in person or through the mail, but Massachusetts didn’t extend the temporary state laws enacted during the pandemic that allowed for no-excuse voting by mail. Residents can, however, request an absentee ballot if they can’t get to their polling place on Election Day.