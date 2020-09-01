China 2022

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
American, other airlines will require employee vaccinations
Top Stories
After refusing to get vaccinated, Cranston dentist ordered by the state to stop seeing patients
Cue the pomp and circumstance: URI’s Class of 2020 returns for in-person graduation
Video
RI religious leaders speak out against vaccine mandate for health care workers
Rhody basketball scrimmage open to the public next Saturday
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
COVID
Track Cases & Data
Vaccine & Testing Info
Mask On/Off? Vaccination Proof?
Travel Restrictions
School Updates
12 Responds
Vital Hotlines
Top Stories
American, other airlines will require employee vaccinations
Top Stories
After refusing to get vaccinated, Cranston dentist ordered by the state to stop seeing patients
Top Stories
RI religious leaders speak out against vaccine mandate for health care workers
No additional COVID-related deaths in RI; 304 new cases
Video
COVID cases are falling, but US on the brink of 700,000 dead
Video
California pushes 1st US vaccine mandate for schoolchildren
Video
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Hospital Hardships
Opioids: How to Get Help
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Memories of McCoy
Newsfeed Now
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
At deadline, firefighter vaccinations vary by community
Video
Top Stories
Third legislative committee to examine ILO contract
Video
Providence City Council will seek to remove city clerk
Video
RI lawmakers to call oversight hearings after brand-new consulting firm wins $5M contract
Video
Elorza sues education commissioner over Providence school funding
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
High School
Friday Night Blitz
Team of the Week
Hometown Hero
Big Game Bound
College
Red Sox
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Japan 2020
Double OT
Top Stories
Rhody basketball scrimmage open to the public next Saturday
Top Stories
Brady-Belichick bout bringing fans from all over to Foxboro
Video
Taunton officers who bought bike for 6-year-old boy gifted tickets to Patriots, Bucs game
Video
Team of the Week: Johnston boys soccer
Video
Friday Night Blitz: League play heats up as calendar flips to October
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Target 12: Tracking COVID Cash
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 9/30/2021: Sen. Finance Chair Ryan Pearson
Video
Newsmakers 9/23/2021: Mayor Jon Mitchell
Video
Cold Case: Who killed Roy Weber?
Video
Target 12: Contract Controversy
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Rhody Roundup: welcome fall!
Video
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Filet and Scallop Bèarnaise
Video
Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns as walk-through event at Roger Williams Park Zoo
Video
A Dream Home in Middletown
Video
In the Kitchen: Mango Teriyaki Salmon
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Small But Strong
Cold Cases
Opioid Crisis
Remembering 9/11
Nesi’s Notes
12 Gives Back
Who To Know
BestReviews
Rescue a Pet
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
China 2022
US athlete hopes switch to skiing leads to trip to Beijing
Video
History-making Utah athlete training to represent Ghana in Winter Olympics
Video
Hubbell, Donohue eye Beijing Olympics to close out partnership
Video
USOPC: American hopefuls for Beijing Games must have vaccine
NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing
More China 2022 Headlines
IOC urges Olympic teams to ask for more vaccines
Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
COVID-19 TRACKING:
Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
Stories Trending Now
Providence City Council will seek to remove city clerk
Video
The best Halloween displays of 2021 in RI, Mass.
Video
Doorbell footage, automated license plate readers help police catch Cranston bank robber
Warwick man dies after long battle with COVID-19
Video
Alaskan man killed by metal tool on Massachusetts highway
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Hospital Hardships: RI patients, providers grappling with nation’s 2nd-worst staffing shortage
Video
The Impact of Opioids: How to Get Help
Video
Beyond the forecast: Answering your weather questions and exploring summer threats
Video
More 12 on 12 Digital Originals
Coronavirus: Complete Coverage
American, other airlines will require employee vaccinations
After refusing to get vaccinated, Cranston dentist ordered by the state to stop seeing patients
RI religious leaders speak out against vaccine mandate for health care workers
No additional COVID-related deaths in RI; 304 new cases
Video
COVID cases are falling, but US on the brink of 700,000 dead
Video
California pushes 1st US vaccine mandate for schoolchildren
Video
Warwick man dies after long battle with COVID-19
Video
RI health care vaccine mandate now in effect; hospitals prepared for potential impacts on care
Video
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
Video
New ‘test-and-stay’ program aims to cut down on kids missing class
Video
‘We went from heroes to zeroes’: Unvaccinated health care workers outraged by vaccine deadline
Video
‘Our children are watching’: Smithfield superintendent begs for compliance amid surge in COVID cases
Video
More Coronavirus
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Gallery
Warwick applies for grant to fix Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse
Video
Many more than ‘7 swans a swimming’ seen in the Seekonk River this spring
Video
RIPTA utilizing the sun to power up and save money
Video
More Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
RI man who lost parents at young age to swim, bike and run for grief support program
Video
Brady Returns: Take the poll, see fans’ predictions for Patriots-Bucs
HomeGoods has finally launched an online store
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl
Video
Eminem serves fans at Detroit restaurant opening
Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular kicks off at Roger Williams Park Zoo
Video
Celebrate National Coffee Day with these freebies, deals
Video