Key Races: RI Lieutenant Governor

Meet the Candidates: RI Lieutenant Governor

12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with us for comprehensive campaign coverage through Election Day, including exclusive polls, candidate interviews, debates and expert analysis.

Incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos faces several challengers as she seeks to win her first full term. The former Providence City Council president was selected by Gov. Dan McKee after he succeeded former Gov. Gina Raimondo in March 2021.

The primary election is Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Here’s what you need to know about the current candidates (sorted alphabetically):

Aaron Guckian (R)

Guckian is looking to return to state government after more than a decade away, having served as a special assistant to former Gov. Donald Carcieri from 2003 to 2011.

For the past five years, Guckian has been a development officer for the Rhode Island Foundation. Prior to that, he was a vice president at Bank Newport and an officer with the Washington Trust Company.

Guckian is a lifelong Rhode Islander and on the wall of honor at his alma mater, East Greenwich High School, according to his website.

Watch: Aaron Guckian 12 News interview 7/20/22

Visit Guckian’s campaign website »

Sabina Matos (D)

Matos was appointed lieutenant governor by Gov. Dan McKee in April 2021 after he took over for Gov. Gina Raimondo, who left to join the Biden administration.

The appointment made her the first Black and Latina woman to hold the office. Now, she’s looking to be elected to a full four-year term, which would make her the first appointed lieutenant governor to do so in Rhode Island’s history.

Matos was born in the Dominican Republic and immigrated to the United States when she was 20. After earning a degree from RIC, she won a seat on the Providence City Council in 2010. She served on the council for 11 years and was elevated to council president in 2019.

Watch: Sabina Matos on Newsmakers 4/15/22

Visit Matos’s campaign website »

Ross McCurdy (I)

McCurdy is an independent candidate who previously ran for lieutenant governor in 2018.

He previously told 12 News he’s a school teacher and an Air Force veteran.

Cynthia Mendes (D)

Mendes is running on a joint ticket with gubernatorial candidate Matt Brown.

She’s currently a state senator representing District 18 in East Providence and Pawtucket. She’s a member of the Black and Latino Caucus, as well as the Democratic Women’s Caucus.

According to her campaign website, Mendes previously worked in the dental field and was a manager at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island.

Watch: Cynthia Mendes 12 News interview 4/13/22

Visit Mendes’s campaign website »

Paul Pence (R)

Pence says he’s not a politician, but a problem-solver.

He’s lived in Rhode Island for the past 25 years, working as an engineer for Cherry Semiconductor and Toray Plastics, according to his campaign website. He’s also published the Rhode Island Roads magazine for the past two decades.

Watch: Paul Pence 12 News interview 5/4/22

Visit Pence’s campaign website »

Deb Ruggiero (D)

Ruggiero has represented District 74 (Jamestown and Middletown) since being elected to the House in 2008. She’s been on the House Finance Committee for the past eight years, and also chairs the House Innovation, Internet and Technology Committee.

Ruggiero is a native Rhode Islander and the president of DR Communications Group. She’s also the host of the Amazing Women RI radio show.

Watch: Deb Ruggiero 12 News interview 4/29/22

Visit Ruggiero’s campaign website »