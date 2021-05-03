12 Salutes the Class of 2021: Meet the Seniors

Watch 12 Salutes high school seniors here if you missed the TV spot when it aired on WPRI 12, FOX Providence, The CW Providence, or myRITV.

Once again, WPRI 12 is saluting our high school seniors. It’s our way of recognizing the Class of 2021 and celebrating their accomplishments at a time when the high school experience has been anything but normal.

Each video spot features up to 5 seniors. You can search a senior’s last name by using Ctrl-F/Command-F on your computer keyboard or by using ‘Find in Page’ on mobile device browsers.

Meet the Seniors:

This is a growing list with spots added as they air on our TV stations and in the order as received, so check back often as 12 Salutes as many seniors as possible!

12 Salutes the Class of 2021: SUBMIT A SENIOR HERE »

12 Salutes the Class of 2020: Salute and meet last year’s grads! »

RELATED NEWS: