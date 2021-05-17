12 Salutes the Class of 2021 – Meet Seniors: Spellman, Petit, Silvestro, Korte, O’Donnell

WATCH the TV spot above that has aired on WPRI 12, FOX Providence, The CW Providence, or myRITV featuring the Class of 2020 high school seniors: Drew Spellman, Sarah Petit, Michael Silvestro, Elena Korte, Caroline O’Donnell. From all of us at WPRI 12, congratulations!

Meet more Seniors from the Class of 2021 »

PHOTOS: Class of 2021 Seniors Alex Cabral, West Warwick High School

TJ Bettencourt, Portsmouth High School

Colby Landry, East Providence High School

Matthew Antunes, Smithfield High School

Colby Wallace, East Providence High School

Jordan Demers, NELCPS Construction Career Academy

Matthew Cabral, Somerset Berkley Regional High School

Xavier Quezada, Bishop Hendricken

Olivia Dias, Home Schooled

Christa LaChance, East Providence High School

Victoria Raposo, Bishop Stang High School

Hannah Maccaron, Tiverton High School

Josh Bellem, Ponaganset High School

Logan Volatile, Coventry High School

Hayden Alves, Somerset Berkley Regional High School

Megan Cairns, South Kingstown High School

Zachary Saccoccio, Ponaganset High School

MIchael Newton, North Kingstown High School

Gabriella Athaide, Johnston High School

Shaun Rodrigues Jr., New Bedford Vocational School

Ben Raposa, Somerset Berkley Regional High School

Thaire Stansfield, La Salle Academy

Molly Jenks, Burrillville High School

Talia St. Angelo, Scituate High School

Deanna & Danielle Cook, Ponaganset High School

Dakota Watjen, East Providence High School

Xavier Quezada, Bishop Hendricken

Mariah and Shane Ramos, Tiverton High School

Allyson Furtado, Tiverton High School

Corina Haddock, North Providence High School

Adam Cabral Jr., Tiverton High School

Tory Ferry, La Salle Academy

Hannah Ouimette, Ponaganset High School

Liam Edward, Rogers High School

Nikolas Gibbons, Blackstone Academy

Sierra Flowers, East Providence High School

Rayley Morin, Ponaganset High School

Kylie Steinkamp, Coventry High School

Olivia Carreiro, BMC Durfee High School

Brandon Charette, East Providence High School

Allyson Rafferty, Pilgrim High School

Nolan Souza, North Kingstown High School

Emma Heilborn, Joseph Case High School

Dylan Espinal, Cranston High School East

Tarrell Williams, BMC Durfee High School

Madysen Robinson-Foux, RI Nursing Institute

Logan Owen, West Warwick High School

Luke Hyder, Portsmouth High School

Christopher Bell, The Prout School

Caylee Grover, Toll Gate High School

Giana Russell, Lincoln Senior High School

Autumn DeSa, Somerset Berkley Regional High School

Rachel Fians, Sciutate High School

Sydney Scheefer, Ponaganset High School

Megan Greene, Coventry High School

Callie Thibault, Mt. St. Charles Academy

Philip Bucacci, Cranston High School East

Amari Stewart, North Providence High School

Gabriella Bevilacqua, North Providence High School

Rachel Meier, North Providence High School

Shawn Murphy, North Kingstown High School

Kylie Conrad, North Providence High School

Samantha Couto, Tiverton High School

Alex DeJesus, Apponequet Regional High School

Paul Guevremont Jr., St. Raphael Academy

Alexis Irwin, Cranston High School West

Aneillo Broccoli, North Providence High School

Kyle Fontaine, Burrillville High School

Robert Ferruolo, West Warwick High School

Amilyan Osmema, Cranston High School West

Tim Borden, Tiverton High School

Logan Weiker, North Smithfield High School

Josh Speel, Pilgrim High School

Alivia Choeum, Attleboro High School

Amelia Lombard, Toll Gate High School

Abbie Cahill, Cranston High School East

Evan Reynolds, Bishop Hendricken High School

Da’Shawna Brewton-Nash, South Kingstown High School

Christopher Bulk, Portsmouth High School

Olivia Stephenson, Portsmouth Abbey

Amy Benson, East Greenwich High School

Jenna Barbarisi, The Met High School

Ashley Cournoyer, Beacon Charter School for the Arts

Bashar Alqassar, The Wheeler School

Jonathan Bussman, Cranston High School East

Alex Mann, North Kingstown High School

Anthony Rydberg, Ponaganset High School

Brendon Bennett, North Kingstown High School

Jack Kelleher, Barrington High School

Courtney Lapierre, Burrillville High School

Hanah Kenney, Smithfield High School

Adam Bellucci, North Kingstown High School

Connor Britt, North Kingstown High School

Madison Britt, North Kingstown High School

Julia Caruolo, North Kingstown High School

Christopher Hayes, Middletown High School

Kaylee Atkinson, Johnston High School

Sara & Kevin Degnan, Lincoln High School

Emily Tow, North Kingstown High School

Samantha McCullough, Exeter West Greenwich Sr. High School

Florian Jackson Boulay, West Warwick High School

Mackayla Teull, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School

Brynn Grenkiewicz, North Smithfield High School

Danielle Cook, Ponaganset High School

Deanna Cook, Ponaganset High School

Ryan Dyer, Bishop Hendricken High School

Cole Stenovitch, North Smithfield High School

Casey Lambert, Barrington High School

Andrew James Fothergill, Central Falls High School

Drew Brouillette, The Prout School

Grace Fernandes, Coventry High School

Rafael K Braz, East Providence High School

Christopher Matarese, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School

Maya Newhook, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School

Joseph Frank, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School

Ashton Rutkowski, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School

Jordan Sousa, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School

Gabrielle Halliwell, Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. High School

Santiago Nocella, Team Docen Homeschool Academy

Matthew Duarte, Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. High School

Ava Cabana, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School

Caroline Bucacci, Lincoln High School

Emily Parenteau, Smithfield High School

Garrett Delaney, North Providence High School

Rachel Kiernan, Pilgrim High School

Samantha Marsella, Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. High School

Joshua Hathaway, Cranston High School West

Tyler Cornell, Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. High School

Brooke Marcotte, Johnston High School

Emma Salzillo, Johnston High School

Kaleigh Reed, Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. High School

Dessence Roman, Johnston High School

Katelyn Simone, Johnston High School

Angelina Dureault, Johnston High School

Israel Pflieger, St. Raphael Academy

AJ Peltz, Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. High School

Max Newsome, Rogers High School

Guillermo Hurtado, Johnston High School

Juan Otero, Bishop Feehan High School

Kara Cournoyer, Burrillville High School

Kaylie Gregoire, West Warwick High School

Kasey Contreras, St. Rapahel Academy

Kyle Vieira, East Providence High School

Catherine Corcoran, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School

Daniel Swain, Westport Senior High School

Krysta Afonso, Smithfield High School

Sarah LaBreche, Woonsocket High School

Sabrina Plass, West Warwick High School

Hunter Brierly, Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. High School

Sofia Grossi, South Kingstown High School

Matthew Brousseau, Sciutate High School

Christina Tyson, Pilgrim High School

Myles Chung, Cranston High School West

Kaiden Davock, Mount Hope High School

Cassie Cirella, Toll Gate High School

Leo Duffy Jr., Chariho High School

Patience Miranda, Tiverton High School

Isabella Marciano, Johnston High School

Alex Soares, New Bedford High School

Sophia Pouliot, Burrillville High School

Kyla Barnhart, Tiverton High School

Angelin Santerre, Tiverton High School

Ebony Ruiz, The Met School

Daymer Valiente, West Warwick High School

Julian Horan, Lincoln HIgh School

Sophie Staelen, Mount St. Charles Academy

Jilian Brillon, Coventry High School

Mikayla Esteves, Tiverton High School

Jonna Souza, Tiverton High School

Nathan Lagoa, La Salle Academy

Gabriella D’Eramo, Tiverton High School

Markayla Fernandes, North Providence High School

Nicholas Quaresma, Cumberland High School

Ayla Angrisani, Chariho High School

Anthony Silva, East Providence High School

McKenzie Offley, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School

Marley Karnes, Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. High School

Sydnie Pierce, Diman Reg. Voc-Tech High School

Cameron Twitchell, North Providence High School

Jordan Moura, Diman Reg. Voc-Tech High School

Matthew McDonald, Cranston High School East

Patrick Galloway, Exeter West Greenwich Sr. High School

MIchaela Plante, Cumberland High School

Virginia Smiley, Tolman High School

Nicole Molly, North Kingstown High School

Caitlin Beaudry, Woonsocket High School

Cory Goldstein, Bishop Hendricken High School

Mary Ucci, East Greenwich High School

Savannah Goss, Tiverton High School

DJ Murphy, Smithfield High School

Logan Roccabello, Barrington High School

Lucas Canario, Joseph Case High School

Jaiuan Winfield, Blackstone Valley Prep

Janai Price, Classical High School

Emma Hughes, Chariho High School

Julia Canuel, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School

Giancarlo Maselli, La Salle Academy

Sarah Hardiman, St. Mary Academy Bay View

Alexis Le Fort, West Warwick High School

Corey Conlin, Smithfield High School

Ava Williams, Smithfield High School

Izzy Brown, Dighton Rehoboth Reg. High School

Madelyn Almeida, Coventry High School

Michael Periquito, Cranston High School West

Jaden DeLomba, Saint Raphael Academy

Carysa Bastien, Smithfield High School

Cyle Viveiros, East Providence High School

Shane Hopkins, Smithfield High School

Hannah Hawkins, Smithfield High School

Samantha Murphy, North Kingstown High School

Jazmin Mercado, Woonsocket High School

Emma Lemoi, Coventry High School

Tarah Costa, Cranston High School West

Victoria Silva, St Raphael Academy

Nicole Jordan, Coventry High School

Adam Gillet, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School

Andrew Carlisle, Tiverton High School

Sydney Alves, Joseph Case High School

Galen Ellinwood, The Met School

Allissa Robitaille, Davies Career & Technical HIgh School

Eve Unzueta, Smithfield High School

Annika Stager, Blackstone Valley Prep

Hailie Padula, East Providence High School

Claudia Voccio, North Kingstown High School

Larisa Capobianco, West Warwick High School

Hailey Otero, Davies Career & Technical High School

Grace Burgess, Rogers High School

Nicole Bassett, Joseph Case High School

Gianna Balasco, Cranston High School East

Jacob Levine, Ponaganset High School

Braydan Collins, Coventry High School

Cara Holloway, Burrillville High School

Connor Nagle, Tiverton High School

Bella Wiggins, Middletown High School

Ben Nelson, Middletown High School

Lauren Toppa, Middletown High School

Christopher Levin, Toll Gate High School

Anthony Telford, Middletown High School

Brayden Schuster, Middletown High School

Aidan Connerton, Middletown High School

Merritt Cathers, Middletown High School

Anastasia Coclin, Cranston High School West

Dylan Araujo, Mount Hope High School

Julia Drake, Middletown High School

Regan Reilly, Middletown High School

Alejandra Aleannie Tavarez, St Mary Academy Bay View

Makenna Paugh, Cranston High School East

Nathan Oden, Ponagnaset High School

Grace Haskell, Middletown High School

Jenna Monell, Middletown High School

Hailey Stanzione, Middletown High School

Rachel Ferragi, Attleboro High School

Nyree Walrond, East Providence High School

Morgan DiCarlo, Ponaganset High School

Jacob Smith, Rogers High School

Carter Grimm, The Prout School

Sydney Silvia, Tiverton High School

Alyssa Lemaire, Woonsocket High School

Fatima Anne, Woonsocket High School

Liam Connaughton, Ponaganset High School

Alyashanti Green, North Providence High School

Olivia Gilbert, La Salle Academy

Colin Smith, Middletown High School

Jared Selema, Smithfield High School

Kylyn Coffey, Ponaganset High School

Bianca lafrate, Cranston High School West

Dakota Wilson, Bristol Plymouth Reg. Tech. School

Josmary Lopez, Woonsocket High School

Alexis R Irwin, Cranston High School West

Kate Ferns, Toll Gate High School

Kaylyn Zayat, Cranston High School West

Grace Nooney, The Prout School

Nicholas Winters, Bristol Plymouth Reg. Tech. School

Todd Regine Jr., Cranston High School West

Alyah Moscoso, Times Squared Academy

Andrew Mongeon, East Providence High School

Hailey Corsi, Ponaganset High School

Aidan Morley, Bishop Stang High School

Kaleigh Boulay, West Warwick High School

Bailey Schiffmann, Burillville High School

Austin Parker, BMC Durfee High School

Alyssa Martinez, St Mary Academy Bay View

Connor Almstrom, Cumberland HIgh School

Andrew Bolano, Middletown High School

Maximus Silveira, Middletown High School

Delia Usenia, East Providence High School

Katherine Dufour, Middletown High School

Morgan Rojas, Exeter West Greenwich Sr. High School

Carissa Sherman, Exeter West Greenwich Sr. High School

Aidan Run,k North Smithfield High School

Cian Purcell, Exeter West Greenwich Sr. High School

Emily Cassidy, Middletown High School

Bethany Tarasenko, Pilgrim High School

Angelina Laudone, Westerly High School

Allison Buker, Toll Gate High School

Jacob DiMeglio, West Warwick High School

Faith Parton, Coventry High School

Nittaunis Baker, Chariho High School

Brian McKenna, Pilgrim High School

Jackie Coletta, Ponaganset High School

Hayleigh Ross, West Warwick High School

Avery Bernier, Lincoln School

Tymon Vaughan, Saint Raphael Academy

Cassandra Travis, North Providence High School

Vanessa Narciso, Davies Career & Technical School

Benjamin Cowan, North Kingstown High School

Eladio Gonzalez, New Bedford High School

Alex Colocousis, Bridgewater Raynham High School

Elizabeth Meneses, East Providence High School

Ky’Ree Tannenbaum, Paul Cuffee High School

Jakob McCallister, Rogers High School

Brendan Johnson, Cumberland High School

Shane Johnson, Cumberland High School

Sarah Davin, Tolman High School

Mikayla Cooke, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School

Rylee Mulholland, Coventry High School

Samantha Ricci, Central High School

Madison Pillsbury, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School

Vannesa Fernandes, New Bedford High School

Jonalee Arruda, Mount Hope High School

Cody Carreiro, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School

Brianna Correia, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School

Abigail Speight, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School

Justin DeCosta, Tolman High School

Gianna Mallozzi, Ponaganset High School

Eliana Kelvey, TIverton High School

Christian Octaviano, Mount Hope High School

Marybeth Yacino, Cumberland High School

329 Anthony DaRosa Donato, East Providence High School

Brady Beaulieu, Tiverton High School

Abi Pagnozzi, Scituate High School

Chris Cabral, Somerset Berkley Regional High School

Tyler Fleet, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School

Kaylee Falandys, Seekonk High School

Autumn Cabral, Bishop Connolly High School

Drew Spellman, Bishop Connolly High School

Sarah Petit, Bridgewater Raynham High School

Michael Silvestro, Bishop Connolly High School

Elena Korte, Westerly High School

Caroline O’Donnell, Bishop Connolly High School

Skylar Munroe, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School

Isabella Moniz, Bishop Connolly High School

David Viveiros Jr., Bishop Connolly High School

Samantha Sabatos, Lincoln HIgh School

Lacey Mello, Joseph Case High School

Riley LaFrance, Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech High School

Harmony Nardella, Penn Foster High School

Matthew Myron, Bishop Connolly High School

Monica Elizabeth, Silva BMC Durfee High School

Alec Bilodeau, Dighton Rehoboth Regional High School

Owen Klusak, Tiverton High School

Antonio Johnson, Bishop Connolly High School

Kobii Spruill, Lincoln School for Girls

Jaiden Bettencourt, Davies Career & Technical School

Zachary Lord, Joseph Case High School

Kevin Bruno, Middletown High School

Eliana Massa, Dighton Rehoboth Regional High School

Amanda Gouldrup, Bishop Connolly HIgh School

Tyler Dufour, Exeter West Greenwich Senior High School

Jason Simon, La Salle Academy

Once again, WPRI 12 is saluting our high school seniors. It’s our way of recognizing the Class of 2021 and celebrating their accomplishments at a time when the high school experience has been anything but normal.

Submit a high school senior here and we will recognize them on WPRI 12, FOX Providence, The CW Providence, myRITV, or WPRI.com!

12 Salutes the Class of 2020: Salute and meet last year’s grads! »