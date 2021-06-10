12 Salutes the Class of 2021 – Meet Seniors: Falardeau, Porcelli, Bianchi, Perry, Bianchi

12 Salutes the Class of 2021
WATCH the TV spot above that has aired on WPRI 12, FOX Providence, The CW Providence, or myRITV featuring the Class of 2021 high school seniors: Ethan Falardeau, Gia Porcelli, Katharine Bianchi, Krystina Perry, Sophia Bianchi. From all of us at WPRI 12, congratulations!

PHOTOS: Class of 2021 Seniors

  • Alex Cabral, West Warwick High School
  • TJ Bettencourt, Portsmouth High School
  • Colby Landry, East Providence High School
  • Matthew Antunes, Smithfield High School
  • Colby Wallace, East Providence High School
  • Jordan Demers, NELCPS Construction Career Academy
  • Matthew Cabral, Somerset Berkley Regional High School
  • Xavier Quezada, Bishop Hendricken
  • Olivia Dias, Home Schooled
  • Christa LaChance, East Providence High School
  • Victoria Raposo, Bishop Stang High School
  • Hannah Maccaron, Tiverton High School
  • Josh Bellem, Ponaganset High School
  • Logan Volatile, Coventry High School
  • Hayden Alves, Somerset Berkley Regional High School
  • Megan Cairns, South Kingstown High School
  • Zachary Saccoccio, Ponaganset High School
  • MIchael Newton, North Kingstown High School
  • Gabriella Athaide, Johnston High School
  • Shaun Rodrigues Jr., New Bedford Vocational School
  • Ben Raposa, Somerset Berkley Regional High School
  • Thaire Stansfield, La Salle Academy
  • Molly Jenks, Burrillville High School
  • Talia St. Angelo, Scituate High School
  • Deanna & Danielle Cook, Ponaganset High School
  • Dakota Watjen, East Providence High School
  • Xavier Quezada, Bishop Hendricken
  • Mariah and Shane Ramos, Tiverton High School
  • Allyson Furtado, Tiverton High School
  • Corina Haddock, North Providence High School
  • Adam Cabral Jr., Tiverton High School
  • Tory Ferry, La Salle Academy
  • Hannah Ouimette, Ponaganset High School
  • Liam Edward, Rogers High School
  • Nikolas Gibbons, Blackstone Academy
  • Sierra Flowers, East Providence High School
  • Rayley Morin, Ponaganset High School
  • Kylie Steinkamp, Coventry High School
  • Olivia Carreiro, BMC Durfee High School
  • Brandon Charette, East Providence High School
  • Allyson Rafferty, Pilgrim High School
  • Nolan Souza, North Kingstown High School
  • Emma Heilborn, Joseph Case High School
  • Dylan Espinal, Cranston High School East
  • Tarrell Williams, BMC Durfee High School
  • Madysen Robinson-Foux, RI Nursing Institute
  • Logan Owen, West Warwick High School
  • Luke Hyder, Portsmouth High School
  • Christopher Bell, The Prout School
  • Caylee Grover, Toll Gate High School
  • Giana Russell, Lincoln Senior High School
  • Autumn DeSa, Somerset Berkley Regional High School
  • Rachel Fians, Sciutate High School
  • Sydney Scheefer, Ponaganset High School
  • Megan Greene, Coventry High School
  • Callie Thibault, Mt. St. Charles Academy
  • Philip Bucacci, Cranston High School East
  • Amari Stewart, North Providence High School
  • Gabriella Bevilacqua, North Providence High School
  • Rachel Meier, North Providence High School
  • Shawn Murphy, North Kingstown High School
  • Kylie Conrad, North Providence High School
  • Samantha Couto, Tiverton High School
  • Alex DeJesus, Apponequet Regional High School
  • Paul Guevremont Jr., St. Raphael Academy
  • Alexis Irwin, Cranston High School West
  • Aneillo Broccoli, North Providence High School
  • Kyle Fontaine, Burrillville High School
  • Robert Ferruolo, West Warwick High School
  • Amilyan Osmema, Cranston High School West
  • Tim Borden, Tiverton High School
  • Logan Weiker, North Smithfield High School
  • Josh Speel, Pilgrim High School
  • Alivia Choeum, Attleboro High School
  • Amelia Lombard, Toll Gate High School
  • Abbie Cahill, Cranston High School East
  • Evan Reynolds, Bishop Hendricken High School
  • Da’Shawna Brewton-Nash, South Kingstown High School
  • Christopher Bulk, Portsmouth High School
  • Olivia Stephenson, Portsmouth Abbey
  • Amy Benson, East Greenwich High School
  • Jenna Barbarisi, The Met High School
  • Ashley Cournoyer, Beacon Charter School for the Arts
  • Bashar Alqassar, The Wheeler School
  • Jonathan Bussman, Cranston High School East
  • Alex Mann, North Kingstown High School
  • Anthony Rydberg, Ponaganset High School
  • Brendon Bennett, North Kingstown High School
  • Jack Kelleher, Barrington High School
  • Courtney Lapierre, Burrillville High School
  • Hanah Kenney, Smithfield High School
  • Adam Bellucci, North Kingstown High School
  • Connor Britt, North Kingstown High School
  • Madison Britt, North Kingstown High School
  • Julia Caruolo, North Kingstown High School
  • Christopher Hayes, Middletown High School
  • Kaylee Atkinson, Johnston High School
  • Sara & Kevin Degnan, Lincoln High School
  • Emily Tow, North Kingstown High School
  • Samantha McCullough, Exeter West Greenwich Sr. High School
  • Florian Jackson Boulay, West Warwick High School
  • Mackayla Teull, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School
  • Brynn Grenkiewicz, North Smithfield High School
  • Danielle Cook, Ponaganset High School
  • Deanna Cook, Ponaganset High School
  • Ryan Dyer, Bishop Hendricken High School
  • Cole Stenovitch, North Smithfield High School
  • Casey Lambert, Barrington High School
  • Andrew James Fothergill, Central Falls High School
  • Drew Brouillette, The Prout School
  • Grace Fernandes, Coventry High School
  • Rafael K Braz, East Providence High School
  • Christopher Matarese, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School
  • Maya Newhook, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School
  • Joseph Frank, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School
  • Ashton Rutkowski, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School
  • Jordan Sousa, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School
  • Gabrielle Halliwell, Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. High School
  • Santiago Nocella, Team Docen Homeschool Academy
  • Matthew Duarte, Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. High School
  • Ava Cabana, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School
  • Caroline Bucacci, Lincoln High School
  • Emily Parenteau, Smithfield High School
  • Garrett Delaney, North Providence High School
  • Rachel Kiernan, Pilgrim High School
  • Samantha Marsella, Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. High School
  • Joshua Hathaway, Cranston High School West
  • Tyler Cornell, Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. High School
  • Brooke Marcotte, Johnston High School
  • Emma Salzillo, Johnston High School
  • Kaleigh Reed, Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. High School
  • Dessence Roman, Johnston High School
  • Katelyn Simone, Johnston High School
  • Angelina Dureault, Johnston High School
  • Israel Pflieger, St. Raphael Academy
  • AJ Peltz, Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. High School
  • Max Newsome, Rogers High School
  • Guillermo Hurtado, Johnston High School
  • Juan Otero, Bishop Feehan High School
  • Kara Cournoyer, Burrillville High School
  • Kaylie Gregoire, West Warwick High School
  • Kasey Contreras, St. Rapahel Academy
  • Kyle Vieira, East Providence High School
  • Catherine Corcoran, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School
  • Daniel Swain, Westport Senior High School
  • Krysta Afonso, Smithfield High School
  • Sarah LaBreche, Woonsocket High School
  • Sabrina Plass, West Warwick High School
  • Hunter Brierly, Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. High School
  • Sofia Grossi, South Kingstown High School
  • Matthew Brousseau, Sciutate High School
  • Christina Tyson, Pilgrim High School
  • Myles Chung, Cranston High School West
  • Kaiden Davock, Mount Hope High School
  • Cassie Cirella, Toll Gate High School
  • Leo Duffy Jr., Chariho High School
  • Patience Miranda, Tiverton High School
  • Isabella Marciano, Johnston High School
  • Alex Soares, New Bedford High School
  • Sophia Pouliot, Burrillville High School
  • Kyla Barnhart, Tiverton High School
  • Angelin Santerre, Tiverton High School
  • Ebony Ruiz, The Met School
  • Daymer Valiente, West Warwick High School
  • Julian Horan, Lincoln HIgh School
  • Sophie Staelen, Mount St. Charles Academy
  • Jilian Brillon, Coventry High School
  • Mikayla Esteves, Tiverton High School
  • Jonna Souza, Tiverton High School
  • Nathan Lagoa, La Salle Academy
  • Gabriella D’Eramo, Tiverton High School
  • Markayla Fernandes, North Providence High School
  • Nicholas Quaresma, Cumberland High School
  • Ayla Angrisani, Chariho High School
  • Anthony Silva, East Providence High School
  • McKenzie Offley, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School
  • Marley Karnes, Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. High School
  • Sydnie Pierce, Diman Reg. Voc-Tech High School
  • Cameron Twitchell, North Providence High School
  • Jordan Moura, Diman Reg. Voc-Tech High School
  • Matthew McDonald, Cranston High School East
  • Patrick Galloway, Exeter West Greenwich Sr. High School
  • MIchaela Plante, Cumberland High School
  • Virginia Smiley, Tolman High School
  • Nicole Molly, North Kingstown High School
  • Caitlin Beaudry, Woonsocket High School
  • Cory Goldstein, Bishop Hendricken High School
  • Mary Ucci, East Greenwich High School
  • Savannah Goss, Tiverton High School
  • DJ Murphy, Smithfield High School
  • Logan Roccabello, Barrington High School
  • Lucas Canario, Joseph Case High School
  • Jaiuan Winfield, Blackstone Valley Prep
  • Janai Price, Classical High School
  • Emma Hughes, Chariho High School
  • Julia Canuel, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School
  • Giancarlo Maselli, La Salle Academy
  • Sarah Hardiman, St. Mary Academy Bay View
  • Alexis Le Fort, West Warwick High School
  • Corey Conlin, Smithfield High School
  • Ava Williams, Smithfield High School
  • Izzy Brown, Dighton Rehoboth Reg. High School
  • Madelyn Almeida, Coventry High School
  • Michael Periquito, Cranston High School West
  • Jaden DeLomba, Saint Raphael Academy
  • Carysa Bastien, Smithfield High School
  • Cyle Viveiros, East Providence High School
  • Shane Hopkins, Smithfield High School
  • Hannah Hawkins, Smithfield High School
  • Samantha Murphy, North Kingstown High School
  • Jazmin Mercado, Woonsocket High School
  • Emma Lemoi, Coventry High School
  • Tarah Costa, Cranston High School West
  • Victoria Silva, St Raphael Academy
  • Nicole Jordan, Coventry High School
  • Adam Gillet, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School
  • Andrew Carlisle, Tiverton High School
  • Sydney Alves, Joseph Case High School
  • Galen Ellinwood, The Met School
  • Allissa Robitaille, Davies Career & Technical HIgh School
  • Eve Unzueta, Smithfield High School
  • Annika Stager, Blackstone Valley Prep
  • Hailie Padula, East Providence High School
  • Claudia Voccio, North Kingstown High School
  • Larisa Capobianco, West Warwick High School
  • Hailey Otero, Davies Career & Technical High School
  • Grace Burgess, Rogers High School
  • Nicole Bassett, Joseph Case High School
  • Gianna Balasco, Cranston High School East
  • Jacob Levine, Ponaganset High School
  • Braydan Collins, Coventry High School
  • Cara Holloway, Burrillville High School
  • Connor Nagle, Tiverton High School
  • Bella Wiggins, Middletown High School
  • Ben Nelson, Middletown High School
  • Lauren Toppa, Middletown High School
  • Christopher Levin, Toll Gate High School
  • Anthony Telford, Middletown High School
  • Brayden Schuster, Middletown High School
  • Aidan Connerton, Middletown High School
  • Merritt Cathers, Middletown High School
  • Anastasia Coclin, Cranston High School West
  • Dylan Araujo, Mount Hope High School
  • Julia Drake, Middletown High School
  • Regan Reilly, Middletown High School
  • Alejandra Aleannie Tavarez, St Mary Academy Bay View
  • Makenna Paugh, Cranston High School East
  • Nathan Oden, Ponagnaset High School
  • Grace Haskell, Middletown High School
  • Jenna Monell, Middletown High School
  • Hailey Stanzione, Middletown High School
  • Rachel Ferragi, Attleboro High School
  • Nyree Walrond, East Providence High School
  • Morgan DiCarlo, Ponaganset High School
  • Jacob Smith, Rogers High School
  • Carter Grimm, The Prout School
  • Sydney Silvia, Tiverton High School
  • Alyssa Lamaire, Woonsocket High School
  • Fatima Anne, Woonsocket High School
  • Liam Connaughton, Ponaganset High School
  • Alyashanti Green, North Providence High School
  • Olivia Gilbert, La Salle Academy
  • Colin Smith, Middletown High School
  • Jared Selema, Smithfield High School
  • Kylyn Coffey, Ponaganset High School
  • Bianca lafrate, Cranston High School West
  • Dakota Wilson, Bristol Plymouth Reg. Tech. School
  • Josmary Lopez, Woonsocket High School
  • Alexis R Irwin, Cranston High School West
  • Kate Ferns, Toll Gate High School
  • Kaylyn Zayat, Cranston High School West
  • Grace Nooney, The Prout School
  • Nicholas Winters, Bristol Plymouth Reg. Tech. School
  • Todd Regine Jr., Cranston High School West
  • Alyah Moscoso, Times Squared Academy
  • Andrew Mongeon, East Providence High School
  • Hailey Corsi, Ponaganset High School
  • Aidan Morley, Bishop Stang High School
  • Kaleigh Boulay, West Warwick High School
  • Bailey Schiffmann, Burillville High School
  • Austin Parker, BMC Durfee High School
  • Alyssa Martinez, St Mary Academy Bay View
  • Connor Almstrom, Cumberland HIgh School
  • Andrew Bolano, Middletown High School
  • Maximus Silveira, Middletown High School
  • Delia Usenia, East Providence High School
  • Katherine Dufour, Middletown High School
  • Morgan Rojas, Exeter West Greenwich Sr. High School
  • Carissa Sherman, Exeter West Greenwich Sr. High School
  • Aiden Runk, North Smithfield High School
  • Cian Purcell, Exeter West Greenwich Sr. High School
  • Emily Cassidy, Middletown High School
  • Bethany Tarasenko, Pilgrim High School
  • Angelina Laudone, Westerly High School
  • Allison Buker, Toll Gate High School
  • Jacob DiMeglio, West Warwick High School
  • Faith Parton, Coventry High School
  • Nittaunis Baker, Chariho High School
  • Brian McKenna, Pilgrim High School
  • Jackie Coletta, Ponaganset High School
  • Hayleigh Ross, West Warwick High School
  • Avery Bernier, Lincoln School
  • Tymon Vaughan, Saint Raphael Academy
  • Cassandra Travis, North Providence High School
  • Vanessa Narciso, Davies Career & Technical School
  • Benjamin Cowan, North Kingstown High School
  • Eladio Gonzalez, New Bedford High School
  • Alex Colocousis, Bridgewater Raynham High School
  • Elizabeth Meneses, East Providence High School
  • Ky’Ree Tannenbaum, Paul Cuffee High School
  • Jakob McCallister, Rogers High School
  • Brendan Johnson, Cumberland High School
  • Shane Johnson, Cumberland High School
  • Sarah Davin, Tolman High School
  • Mikayla Cooke, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School
  • Rylee Mulholland, Coventry High School
  • Samantha Ricci, Central High School
  • Madison Pillsbury, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School
  • Vannesa Fernandes, New Bedford High School
  • Jonalee Arruda, Mount Hope High School
  • Cody Carreiro, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School
  • Brianna Correia, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School
  • Abigail Speight, Somerset Berkley Reg. High School
  • Justin DeCosta, Tolman High School
  • Gianna Mallozzi, Ponaganset High School
  • Eliana Kelvey, TIverton High School
  • Christian Octaviano, Mount Hope High School
  • Marybeth Yacino, Cumberland High School
  • Anthony DaRosa Donato, East Providence High School
  • Brady Beaulieu, Tiverton High School
  • Abi Pagnozzi, Scituate High School
  • Chris Cabral, Somerset Berkley Regional High School
  • Tyler Fleet, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School
  • Kaylee Falandys, Seekonk High School
  • Autumn Cabral, Bishop Connolly High School
  • Drew Spellman, Bishop Connolly High School
  • Sarah Petit, Bridgewater Raynham High School
  • Michael Silvestro, Bishop Connolly High School
  • Elena Korte, Westerly High School
  • Caroline O’Donnell, Bishop Connolly High School
  • Skylar Munroe, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School
  • Isabella Moniz, Bishop Connolly High School
  • David Viveiros Jr., Bishop Connolly High School
  • Samantha Sabatos, Lincoln HIgh School
  • Lacey Mello, Joseph Case High School
  • Riley LaFrance, Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech High School
  • Harmony Nardella, Penn Foster High School
  • Matthew Myron, Bishop Connolly High School
  • Monica Elizabeth, Silva BMC Durfee High School
  • Alec Bilodeau, Dighton Rehoboth Regional High School
  • Owen Klusak, Tiverton High School
  • Antonio Johnson, Bishop Connolly High School
  • Kobii Spruill, Lincoln School for Girls
  • Jaiden Bettencourt, Davies Career & Technical School
  • Zachary Lord, Joseph Case High School
  • Kevin Bruno, Middletown High School
  • Eliana Massa, Dighton Rehoboth Regional High School
  • Amanda Gouldrup, Bishop Connolly HIgh School
  • Tyler Dufour, Exeter West Greenwich Senior High School
  • Jason Simon, La Salle Academy
  • Michael Medeiros, Mount Hope High School
  • Eve Fraser, La Salle Academy
  • Annie Webb, Coventry High School
  • David Abgrab, Bishop Connolly High School
  • Katherine Cousineau, School One
  • Monique Archambault, Woonsocket High School
  • Matthew Therriault, Ponaganset High School
  • KJ Ricci, North Providence High School
  • Jacob McLaughlin, Bishop Connolly High School
  • Connor Derderian, Smithfield High School
  • Zachary Simonelli, Johnston High School
  • Ryan Coffey, Cranston High School East
  • Bella Scaff, Middletown High School
  • Jason JD Desjarlais, Coventry High School
  • Jordan Pompey, Mount Hope High School
  • Vanessa Bolarinho, East Providence High School
  • Gwyneth Hallman, Tiverton High School
  • Madison Gamba, The Prout School
  • Matthew Potvin, Bishop Hendricken
  • Makayla Thompson, Scituate High School
  • Vincent Seal, East Providence High School
  • Kiley Ahn, La Salle Academy
  • Lita Ramirez, Woonsocket High School
  • Quintin Moore, The Greene School
  • Kayla Pacheco, Toll Gate High School
  • Kristine Krushnowski, Mount Hope High School
  • Karina Rivera, Coventry High School
  • Jake Fernandes, Cranston High School East
  • Hannah Faria-Meade, Cranston High School East
  • Camden Huck, Somerset Berkley Regional High School
  • Marissa Zarra, La Salle Academy
  • Aydin Mabrouk, Bristol Plymouth Reg. Technical School
  • Mollie & Casey Conville, East Greenwich High School
  • Sofia L. Paris, Johnston High School
  • Brianna Wischnowsky, Toll Gate High School
  • Allison Ferreira, Coventry High School
  • Jamie Andrews, Coventry High School
  • Marisa Silva, East Providence High School
  • Zoe Moan, The Prout School
  • Olivia Fleming, Rogers High School
  • Jack Doherty, Cumberland High School
  • Jaiden Rogers, Middletown High School
  • Brooke Frateschi, La Salle Academy
  • Jake Barron, East Greenwich High School
  • Sara Gerrior, Woonsocket High School
  • Daniel Pietryski, Scituate High School
  • Haley-Jean Coyle, Woonsocket High School
  • Trent Bulger, Ponaganset High School
  • Michael Cinquegrana, Joseph Case High School
  • Noah Campbell, Ponaganset High School
  • Victoria Travassos, Portsmouth Abbey
  • Nicole Molloy, North Kingstown High School
  • Sean Martin, Coventry High School
  • Shaylee Cote, North Providence High School
  • Tyler Wallace, Chariho High School
  • Sarah Duarte, Bishop Connolly High School
  • Gia Barkett, Cranston High School West
  • Jayson Rocchio, Cranston HIgh School West
  • Samantha Ricci, Central High School
  • Taryn Pedchenko, Ponagnaset High School
  • Alexandra Picard, Mount Hope High School
  • Rachael Zarrella, Cranston High School West
  • Francisco Hernandez-Manon, Bishop Stang High School
  • Talia Santomaro, North Providence High School
  • Donovan Francis, MIddletown High School
  • Peter Mayers III, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School
  • Daniel Brodeur, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School
  • Caroline Accinno, La Salle Academy
  • Kristen Accinno, La Salle Academy
  • Evelyn Tracy, East Providence High School
  • Justin Schwab, Ponaganset High School
  • Jacob Mainey, Johnston High School
  • Frank Ferrara III, Mount Hope High School
  • Emillia Freiberger, Barrington High School
  • Alexia Fotopoulos, Mount Saint Charles Academy
  • Nolan Wilkicki, West Warwick High School
  • Madison Nault, Saint Raphael Academy
  • Mason Theis, Somerset Berkley Regional High School
  • Maia Grace Healy, Chariho High School
  • Hannah Bagshaw, Cranston High School West
  • Sebastian Annicelli, NEL. CPS Construction Career Academy
  • Alexander Salcedo, Cranston High School East
  • Meghan Coyne, Barrington High School
  • Giana Fitzpatrick North Providence High School
  • Elizabeth Cowart, Cranston High School West
  • Kaiden Medeiros, Rogers High School
  • Zachary DaSilva, Pilgrim High School
  • Cameron Casto, Westport High School
  • Emily Jedson, Exeter-West Greenwich Sr. High School
  • Michaele Ramos, North Providence High School
  • Marquis Black, Mount Pleasant High School
  • Michael Oyedele, Blackstone Academy Charter School
  • Zachary Rodrigues, Argosy Collegiate Charter School
  • Olivia Brown, Chariho High School
  • Calla Reardon, Narragansett High School
  • Tristan Pagliaroni, Middletown High School
  • Isabella Sousa, Scituate High School
  • Will Calverley, Seekonk High School
  • Alex Bettencourt, Cranston High School East
  • Alex Costa, Somerset Berkley Regional High School
  • Andrew Prete, Barrington High School
  • Bailey Ferreira, Argosy Collegiate Charter School
  • Benjamin Happenny, Mount Saint Charles Academy
  • Jarred Rogers. Tiverton High School
  • Isabella Spearin, Somerset Berkley Regional High School
  • Jaiuan Winfield, Blackstone Valley Prep
  • Kayla Afonseca, Davies Career and Techincal High School
  • Kel McCormick, Ponaganset High School
  • Jarrett Boisclair, Chariho High School
  • Amaya Moniz, North Providence High School
  • Benjamin Sayles, Bishop Hendricken
  • Jack Sacco, Smithfield High School
  • Kyle Medeiros, Mount Hope HIgh School
  • Jacob Medeiros, Mount Hope High School
  • Nathan Batista, Atlantis Charter School
  • Samantha Larrivee, Toll Gate High School
  • Samantha Marois, Tiverton High School
  • Emma Lawrence, Woonsocket High School
  • Christina Parente, Woonsocket High School
  • Bella Verrastro, Coventry High School
  • Jacqueline Brodeur, Coventry High School
  • Cameron Lacouture, Burrillville High School
  • John Fitzgerald, La Salle Academy
  • Haley Lussier, Mount Hope High School
  • Cameron Asay, La Salle Academy
  • Jessica Costa, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School
  • Gino Cariglio Ferreira, West Warwick High School
  • Denzel Guertin, Davies Career and Technical High School
  • Taysha Marie, Laboy Central High School
  • Jeremy Clark, Tolman High School
  • Shalynn Woicik, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School
  • Riley Robidoux, Ponaganset High School
  • James Cook, Pilgrim High School
  • Bryce Choquette, BMC Durfee High School
  • Abigail Quinlan, The Prout School
  • Abigail Ignagni, Toll Gate High School
  • Sean Murphy, Atlantis Charter School
  • Desmon Dagraca, Smithfield High School
  • Jacob Desmarais, Diman Regional Voc-Tech High School
  • Jaye-leigh Bergeron, Tolman High School
  • Emilee Hipolito, Somerset Berkley Regional High School
  • Alexandra Coelho, Atlantis Charter School
  • Antonio Rodriguez, East Providence High School
  • Kareem Son-Sarlo, The Met School
  • Jahzara Ferreira, East Providence High School
  • Katelyn Paine, Burrillville High School
  • Kaylee Lemieux, Dartmouth High School
  • Alexia Gaspar, Pilgrim High School
  • Cameron Dickey, Burrillville High School
  • Olivia Furtado, Middletown High School
  • Britney Pacheco, BMC Durfee High School
  • Jailyn Aiken, Jacqueline M Walsh School for the Performing & Visual Arts
  • Josmary Lopez, Woonsocket High School
  • Matthew Borges, Mount Hope High School
  • Elijah Coleman, BMC Durfee High School
  • Cole Cirillo, Tiverton High School
  • Hannah Sousa, BMC Durfee High School
  • Jose Cruz, West Warwick High School
  • Taylor Richardson, Portsmouth High School
  • Jasmine Adams, West Warwick High School
  • Jared Downing, Woonsocket High School
  • Zachary Sutton, Providence Country Day School
  • Tyler Amore, Toll Gate High School
  • Emily Enos, Cumberland High School
  • Mark Romano, Barrington High School
  • Izabella Pompei, East Providence High School
  • Hannah Cote, Cranston High School West
  • Olivia Emma Delgado, North Providence High School
  • Ryan Kenny, Scituate High School
  • Emily Colon, Cranston High School West
  • Abigail Shellard, Cranston High School West
  • Nicolette Ducharme, Cumberland High School
  • Miah Sanders, Atlantis Charter School
  • Louis Bonoyer, Ponagnaset High School
  • Cassidy Lynn Pereira, East Providence High School
  • Giana Penney, Cumberland High School
  • Colin Mascola, Mount Hope High School
  • Jeremy Kinniburgh, Dighton Rehoboth Reg. High School
  • Jada Alves, East Providence High School
  • Joseph Veloza, Tiverton High School
  • Liam Mallon, Mount Hope HIgh School
  • Dayton Flesner, La Salle Academy
  • Amanda Conti, Lincoln High School
  • Nathan Kelly, Lincoln High School
  • Lucas Rich, Toll Gate High School
  • Anabella Laviano, Cranston High School West
  • Siena Coia, La Salle Academy
  • Daisy Andrade, The Greene School
  • Amaya Raye, West Warwick High School
  • Jesse Pimentel, Burrillville High School
  • Dominic Rogers, Ponaganset High School
  • Gabby Hollands, Mount Hope High School
  • Mark Neves, Pilgrim High School
  • Jailton Rodrigues, Lincoln High School
  • Samuel Alicea, Bishop Hendricken
  • Zeharra Cook, Providence Career & Technical Academy
  • Iyman Musa, Johnston High School
  • Hannah Caouette, Bishop Connolly High School
  • Ethan McGovern, Woonsocket High School
  • William Benevides, Toll Gate High School
  • Angela Lee, Mount Hope High School
  • David Dias, Somerset Berkley Regional High School
  • Aline Flores, Central Falls High School
  • Abby Pinault, Saint Raphael Academy
  • Devin Hunsberger, North Kingstown High School
  • Devin Machado, Somerset Berkley Regional High School
  • Kylee Duah, Woonsocket High School
  • Jyaisha Judd, Shea High School
  • Jared Payne, Smithfield High School
  • Alannah Vincent, E Cubed Academy
  • Andrew Medeiros, Mount Hope High School
  • Jaidan Blanchette, North Kingstown High School
  • Trey Young, South Kingstown High School
  • Jillian Floor, Mount Hope High School
  • Hannah Levis, Mount Hope High School
  • Andrew Travieso, Cranston High School West
  • Carly Corbett, East Providence High School
  • Rachelle Hernandez, Classical High School
  • Christina Bonaminio, North Providence HIgh School
  • Kodie Jezak, Somerset Berkley Regional High School
  • Ethan Falardeau, North Kingstown High School
  • Gia Porcelli, Saint Raphael Academy
  • Katharine Bianchi, Saint Raphael Academy
  • Krystina Perry, East Providence High School
  • Sophia Bianchi, Saint Raphael Academy
  • Bennett Durkin, Barrington High School
  • Haley Gonnella, Pilgrim High School
  • Maggie Cyr, North Smithfield High School
  • Alex Cyr, North Smithfield High School
  • Meaghan O’Brien, Woodstock Academy
  • Jayda Feolle, Saint Raphael Academy
  • Diego Garcia, North Kingstown High School
  • Jenna Riley, North Providence High School
  • Lydia Eldred, North Kingstown High School
  • Justin Cournoyer, Cumberland High School

Once again, WPRI 12 is saluting our high school seniors. It’s our way of recognizing the Class of 2021 and celebrating their accomplishments at a time when the high school experience has been anything but normal.

Submit a high school senior here and we will recognize them on WPRI 12, FOX Providence, The CW Providence, myRITV, or WPRI.com!

