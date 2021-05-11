12 Salutes the Class of 2021 – Meet Seniors: Cathers, Coclin, Araujo, Drake, Reilly

Programming Note: Nesi's Notes will be taking a one-week break due to the upcoming holiday weekend. Look for the next edition here at WPRI.com on June 5.

1. If you're not actively searching for a new home, it may be hard to comprehend just how nightmarish the Rhode Island housing market is right now. The Rhode Island Association of Realtors reports the median single-family home sold for $349,000 in April; just six years ago, in April 2015, the median price was only $198,600. And at that time there were nearly 5,000 houses on the market across the state; last month there were barely 1,100. You increasingly hear of houses going for tens of thousands above asking price, sometimes even without an inspection; open houses are no guarantee. These challenges aren't new -- I did a deep-dive on Rhode Island's housing crunch at about this time three years ago -- but they've clearly been exacerbated by the pandemic and its ripple effects. What, if anything, will change the dynamic? "More supply is definitely the best solution right now," Realtors President Leann D'Ettore told PBN this week. Yet the cost of building supplies and lumber have jumped, and most Rhode Island communities keep tight limits on new construction. HousingWorksRI's Brenda Clement notes only 1,329 building permits for new housing units were issued in 2020, way below the roughly 3,500 units per year that a 2016 study said were needed. And it's not just buyers: average monthly rent in the Providence metropolitan area was almost $1,600 at the end of 2020, up 4% from 2019. The good news is that there's plenty of demand to live here. The bad news: without an increase in supply to meet that demand, Rhode Island's growth potential will be capped -- and many young families will struggle to find a firm footing.