12 Salutes the Class of 2021 – Meet Seniors: Brousseau, Tyson, Chung, Davock, Cirella

WATCH the TV spot above that has aired on WPRI 12, FOX Providence, The CW Providence, or myRITV featuring the Class of 2020 high school seniors: Matthew Brousseau, Christina Tyson, Myles Chung, Kaiden Davock, Cassie Cirella. From all of us at WPRI 12, congratulations!

Meet more Seniors from the Class of 2021 »

Once again, WPRI 12 is saluting our high school seniors. It’s our way of recognizing the Class of 2021 and celebrating their accomplishments at a time when the high school experience has been anything but normal.

Submit a high school senior here and we will recognize them on WPRI 12, FOX Providence, The CW Providence, myRITV, or WPRI.com!

12 Salutes the Class of 2020: Salute and meet last year’s grads! »