12 Salutes high school seniors: Dutcher, Capobianco, Furtado-Rahill, Abrams, Sears

WATCH the TV spot above that has aired on WPRI 12, FOX Providence, The CW Providence, or myRITV featuring the Class of 2020 high school seniors: Hannah Dutcher, Christina-Marie Capobianco, Markia Furtado-Rahill, Micah Abrams, Andrew Sears. From all of us at WPRI 12, congratulations!

We’re proud to introduce 12 Salutes the Class of 2020. It’s our way of recognizing this year’s high school seniors while offsetting, however slightly, the potential disappointment of missing out on the usual milestones like graduation and prom.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted all of our lives to some degree. While being fully sensitive to the health and financial concerns at the core of the situation, we wanted to help celebrate students’ achievements.

Submit a high school senior here and we will aim to recognize them on WPRI 12, FOX Providence, The CW Providence, myRITV, or WPRI.com!

