LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — In April 2021, Tim Petit decided it was time to purchase a new work van.

Petit decided to put a $1,000 deposit down on a brand new Chevrolet Express cargo van at the Tasca dealership in Woonsocket.

“I need the van for work and it’s an extended van,” Petit explained. “There were some standard vans that available that were not new, but used.”

More than a year later, Petit still hasn’t received his van.

And on top of that, the dealership hasn’t given him a straight answer as to when his van would go into production.

“It’s frustrating not knowing if they are actually going to build the van,” he said.

That’s why Petit reached out to 12 Responds for help.

“I am stone-walled where I am right now,” Petit explained.

12 Responds contacted the dealership regarding Petit’s purchase, to which General Manager Michael Bessette explained that supply chain issues and the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage are to blame.

Bessette said the Chevrolet Express cargo van hasn’t been allocated to the dealership in two years. He also said orders can take anywhere from three months to two or more years depending on the make and model of the requested vehicle.

The dealership has since offered to reimburse Petit his $1,000 deposit while still keeping his order in the queue. Tasca is also offering to sell Petit a preowned van at the dealership’s cost.

Meanwhile, Petit said he’s frustrated with the amount of money he’s been dumping into his old work van. He wishes he was using that money to instead buy a new and more reliable one.

“Since the beginning of this year I have put $7,000 into [the old van], including a transmission,” he said. “This is $7,000 that should have gone to the purchase of the van that I ordered.”