EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — When Amanda Gildea-Atkins first learned Alphabet Soup was installing an aquatic therapy pool, she immediately thought of her two children.

Gildea-Atkins said both her children, especially her daughter who has cerebral palsy, would benefit from aquatic therapy.

“She doesn’t have the muscle strength to keep herself above water and to be safe in a pool,” she said of her daughter. “By having this aquatic therapy right at our disposal, she would be able to gain that muscle [strength] to swim like her peers.”

Jennifer Hoskins, the owner of the East Greenwich facility which specializes in pediatric therapy, tells 12 News submitted engineering plans to the Rhode Island Department of Health back in January to obtain a pool permit.

But several months later, Hoskins still hasn’t received her permit.

“I feel stuck, I feel frustrated,” Hoskins said. “We are here as a facility to help kids with special needs, to help families have more access to services under one roof … I would just love for the state to approve permits.”

Hoskins decided to move forward with constructing her pool anyway, but is worried that she will need to make changes once her permit is finally looked at.

“If something needs to be changed, it’s going to be a cost to us to change it because it’s already been fabricated,” she said.

With nowhere else to turn, Hoskins reached out to 12 Responds for help.

12 Responds contacted the Health Department regarding Hoskin’s permit application, and learned that she wasn’t the only one waiting for the state’s approval.

The Health Department said the approval process has been at a standstill due to the ongoing staffing shortage, and roughly 20 pools and spas have been affected by the pause.

The state, according to the Health Department, has been struggling to recruit engineers and are actively reevaluating salaries to make themselves more competitive in the job market.

Right now, the state needs a minimum of one engineer to review pool applications.

When asked what could be done to help Hoskins move forward with her plans, the Health Department said she could hire a private engineer to review her plans, as well as design and construct the pool.

Then that engineer would then be required to certify her plans were safe, bypassing the state’s permit approval process.

But Hoskins said she was never made aware of that possibility when she called around and asked what the holdup was.

“I tried every avenue I could to see if my pool application could be looked at and I was shot down all over the place,” she said.

The Health Department lifted its pause on pool permits Thursday.