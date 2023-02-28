WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — For Ann Nuenez, crossing the street near her Warwick home has become nearly impossible.

That’s because the crosswalk lights at the busy Maine Avenue and Child Lane intersection have been broken.

Nuenez likened crossing the Main Avenue to a classic arcade game, adding that she’s had several close calls while trying to cross the street.

“We are playing Frogger,” she said. “We have no way to get across.”

Nuenez said she used to cross the street using the one working crosswalk light.

“I was told there was an accident about two years ago and it took that pole out, so obviously it has never been replaced,” she said of the broken one.

But that one working crosswalk light broke earlier this month, when the Warwick Police Department said a drunk driver crashed into it.

Police said that crash was the 11th that intersection has seen over the last three years.

“It’s very frightening,” Nuenez said.

Nuenez turned to 12 Responds when her attempts to contact the city were unsuccessful.

12 Responds reached out to the Warwick Department of Public Works, which said it was unaware that both crosswalk signals were broken.

The DPW said both crosswalk signals will be fixed sometime next week.