CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — David Cuccorelli tells 12 News he was surprised when he first received a warning ticket in the mail late last year.

“When I first started getting these in the mail, I actually wrote a check and mailed one in,” Cuccorelli explained.

But when the warning and speeding tickets started piling up, he realized the truck in question wasn’t his.

At least not anymore.

Cuccorelli explained he canceled the registration on his former truck in 2013. Nearly a decade later, four warnings and four citations with the same exact plate number have been sent to his house.

The warnings and tickets date back to September 2021, and Cuccorelli claims he’s received even more than the eight he currently has on hand.

Cuccorelli said he has spent hours contesting the violations with each police department involved, and at one point, he was even forced to appear in court.

“I have one from Providence, two I think from Pawtucket and all these other ones are from East Providence,” Cuccorelli said.

The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) tells 12 News plate number mix ups are rare, explaining that they stopped reissuing plate numbers to avoid issues like the one Cuccorelli is currently facing.

The DMV issued Cuccorelli a letter to contest these violations, but that still means he either has to call or visit each police department when a new ticket arrives in the mail.

He’s worried about how these tickets could affect him down the road.

“If I don’t get all of these fixed, I could have my license suspended or my registration revoked,” he said.

In response, the DMV said their staff works with municipalities when it comes to “erroneous camera violation notices, helping them update their records and correct those billing errors.”

Cuccorelli is worried that, if the driver with his old plate number commits a more serious offense, he would be on the hook for it.

“What if this person … hits another vehicle and runs? Now I’m going to have a real arrest warrant hanging over my head,” he explained.

The East Providence Police Department tells 12 News they have spoken with the driver who keeps getting caught speeding and have warned that person repeatedly to slow down.

