12 Responds: I got a suspicious text claiming to be from USPS. What should I do?

NOTE: This article has been corrected; the suspicious text message claimed to be from the U.S. Postal Service (“USPS”) rather than “UPS.” We apologize for the error.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 12 News viewer reached out to 12 Responds after his mother received a text message that appeared to be from the U.S. Postal Service, but he thought it seemed fishy.

“They are saying they have a wrong address and are asking for more money to ship an order,” John explained.

12 News reached out to USPS and a spokesperson confirmed that it was a scam.

“The Postal Service will never text a customer requesting any type of payment, nor to verify customers’ personal information,” the response read.

Customers who receive such a message are told to report it to the Postal Inspection Service by calling 1-877-876-2455 or visiting their website.