PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many homes and cars in Rhode Island were submerged in water after Tuesday night’s major storm.

With floods becoming more and more common in the state, Chris DiMartino from AAA tells 12 News it’s important for homeowners to check their insurance policy.

“Most homeowners’ policies will not cover damage from floods,” he said. “What you want to look at is whether you or your agent has purchased a flood insurance policy that specifically covers damage from floods.”

Flood insurance is typically purchased through the government or specific flood insurance carriers. While it is generally more expensive, DiMartino says it could save you money in the long run.

“You might pay anywhere from $500 to $1500 for a flood policy, but if you live in an area that is prone to flooding, it is a very valuable policy,” he said.

It also doesn’t take much for a car to become damaged from a flood.

“It really doesn’t take much — driving through deep water, any sort of water coming into the car — for it really to be inoperable,” DiMartino said.

He recommends for people to make sure they have comprehensive car insurance.

“Comprehensive coverage is the coverage that will cover your vehicle in the event that it gets damaged or totaled from a flooding,” he said.

Comprehensive car insurance also covers storm damage from falling trees, among other incidences.