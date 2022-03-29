PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island advocates are seeking to boost awareness around the problem of gambling addiction, as the state has an unlimited budget to address the issue but still spends far less than Massachusetts.

“Its easy to cover up and by the time they make that first phone call — they’re in trouble,” said Nancy Murray, program manager at Problem Gambling Services in Rhode Island.

Murray’s program — along with others in the state — offers a variety of services for those who are dealing with gambling addiction, including a recovery hotline, family intervention and support groups.

The program is funded in part by gambling revenue, as Rhode Island state law mandates the two casinos run by Twin River reimburse R.I. Lottery for compulsive and problem gambling programs annually. The minimum amount is $200,000 per year and the cost is based on demand for services, meaning there is technically no maximum, Murray said.

According to its annual report for fiscal year 2020-21, R.I. Lottery spent about $550,000 on problem gambling, totaling about 0.2% of the $302 million the Lottery transferred to the state’s general fund last year. It wasn’t possible to compare last year’s numbers to prior years, however, as the state’s gambling division didn’t start breaking out the cost for problem gambling until last fiscal year.

But advocates said the number of people seeking the services has grown in recent years. In 2020, 67 people used the services, a number that grew to 87 in 2021. So far this year, state officials said at least 100 people have sought gambling addiction services, which Murray highlighted doesn’t cost recipients any money, regardless of whether they have insurance.

“It’s all free of charge if they are non-insured or under-insured — most of our gamblers have insurance but they don’t meet their deductible and they don’t have money because they gambled most of it,” Murray explained.

Despite the growing demand and unlimited budget, however, Rhode Island still spends less than half as much as its neighbor Massachusetts on a per capita basis. A Target 12 analysis of problem gambling spending in both state shows Rhode Island spent about $519 per capita compared to $1,450 per capita in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported spending $10 million on “gaming research, responsible gaming and problem gambling prevention and treatment programs,” according to its annual report.

Murray said she wants to focus on bringing more awareness to gambling addiction in Rhode Island, saying there’s always more room to help people in need.

“There is always more we can do,” she said. “We know we need to do some prevention some out reach to younger especially males.”

According to the Problem Gambling Services there’re ten signs to look for with gambling addiction.