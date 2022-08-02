BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Susan Andrade was excited when she brought a brand new refrigerator and stove back in February.

But that excitement quickly faded when her fridge stopped working a few months later.

“I opened the freezer and everything was defrosted. It was making a clicking noise,” Andrade recalled.

Andrade was forced to throw away all of her food and has been using a mini-fridge ever since.

“I’m living out of a tiny dormitory-style refrigerator and it’s very frustrating,” she said. “I brought a brand new product.”

Adding to the headache, the Bristol resident unsuccessfully reached out to the store she bought the appliance from and the fridge manufacturer.

“You call and you are put on hold,” she said. “Everyone kept saying, ‘I’m sorry, I’m so sorry,’ but not one did anything.”

Andrade said Whirlpool sent a technician to her home back in July, but the parts weren’t delivered nor installed.

That’s when she reached out to 12 Responds for help.

Whirlpool immediately contacted Andrade regarding her broken fridge. Andrade said the company offered her a store credit towards a new fridge, which she accepted.

In a statement, Whirlpool told 12 Responds: “We regret that this consumer had a difficult experience in resolving an issue with her appliance. We are pleased to have come to a resolution that she is satisfied with.”

The company said it stands by its products and encourages anyone with questions about their appliances to contact them.