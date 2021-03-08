12 Responds: Will I qualify for the $1,400 stimulus check?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It took 25 hours, but the U.S. Senate passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act Plan by a single vote, which means Americans could see a third stimulus check as early as later this month.

12 Responds has received a number of questions surrounding those payments. One viewer wrote in asking: “What is the update on the next stimulus check?”

The Senate approved the new COVID-19 relief on Saturday which includes direct payments of $1,400. The House is expected to approve the measure next week before it heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.

But there’s also concern among our viewers about who qualifies for the stimulus and how much would be received. Josh wrote: “If I make $86,000 for 2020 tax season and I have one child, would I be getting a stimulus?”

The payments are based on 2019 or 2020 tax returns, and the qualifications break down as follows:

Single Americans who make up to $75,000 are eligible for the full payment, phasing out entirely for those who make more than $100,000

Single adults with dependents start at $112,500 and phase out to $150,000

Married couples start at $150,000 and phase out to $200,000

Older children and adult dependents also qualify for a payment

Stimulus check calculator: Do you qualify for $1,400?

Another concern that’s been raised involves child support, like this viewer who asked: “Will I receive a stimulus check if I owe back support?”

If you owe back child support, it wouldn’t be withheld, according to federal officials, similar to the most recent payment.

Payments will be issued based on the information the IRS has on file for each taxpayer.

12 Responds: Send us your questions and concerns »