12 Responds: Why did my unemployment benefits suddenly end?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence woman said she’s been collecting unemployment since the onset of the pandemic when suddenly her claim came to an end.

Unsure of what to do next, Kerri Simmons decided to contact 12 Responds.

“I lost my job in no fault of my own. I didn’t expect to have these issues,” she said.

Simmons said she worked at a jewelry store for three decades, but when the pandemic hit, she was temporarily furloughed.

Then, in the summer, she was permanently let go.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen from one day to the next,” Simmons added.

Simmons said she’s been collecting unemployment since March of last year, when she recently ran into a problem and her benefits came to an end.

The Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (DLT) said if an individual receives the following message, it means that person is on regular unemployment insurance (UI) and have passed their Benefit Year End (BYE) date.

“IMPORTANT: Unemployment claims last for one year, and you have passed your Benefit Year Ending (BYE) date. If you are in need of assistance after this week, you need to file a new application to have your eligibility re-determined. Please visit dlt.ri.gov/bye for more information.“

The DLT spokesperson said if you have Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, that program has been extended through September 4, so you should continue to recertify each week.