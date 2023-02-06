FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Roberta Jackson has been trying to get her late mother’s tax refund since her passing in 2020.

According to Jackson, her mother’s 2019 tax refund was mailed to the correct address but her 2020 refund was sent to a man in North Carolina. She said she hasn’t been able to get a clear answer on what happened.

“How does someone else get my mother’s money?” Jackson said.

Jackson said she has struggled to find closure—working for years to get the money she said the government owes her.

“I can’t put her to rest because it’s not done,” Jackson said.

Jackson filed her mother’s 2019 and 2020 tax returns with an accountant. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she said she struggled to get in contact with the IRS. After reaching out to Senator Ed Markey’s office, they connected Jackson with a tax advocate.

“If I don’t keep on top of it every day then it will never get resolved,” Jackson said.

12 Responds found that if someone doesn’t receive their paper refund check within six weeks they can request a refund trace from the IRS. If the refund was never cashed, the refund check can be replaced.

If the check was cashed, a claim should be submitted with the Bureau of the Fiscal Service which will conduct a review, according to the Tax Advocate Service.

The IRS declined to comment regarding Jackson’s case.

“I’m hoping to see this resolved,” Jackson said. “Like, give me my mom’s last tax return. Give me the interest that’s due.”