12 Responds: What happens if I lose my COVID-19 vaccine card?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ When you get your vaccine, you’ll also receive a so-called “COVID card.”

It’s a small paper card which provides physical proof that you’ve been vaccinated, as well as which shot, or shots, you’ve received.

The Rhode Island Department of Health tells 12 News you receive the card after you get your first dose, and you must bring it with you to get your second shot.

But what happens if you lose that card?

Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for R.I. Department of Health, said you can still get your second shot even if you don’t have your card with you, adding that you can retrieve your vaccine record through an online portal.

“We wanted to have something up quickly and make it easily accessible, so that people who need their COVID vaccination record, they get get it right away,” Wendelken said.

As the vaccine becomes available to more people and more restrictions are lifted, you may need to provide proof that you’ve been vaccinated at places like restaurants and concert venues.

But Sarah Bratko of the R.I. Hospitality Association tells 12 News that this is not required at the moment.

“What we’re looking for is there be some nationwide guidance on this, so that it’s not just Rhode Island that things are happening,” Sarah Bratko of the R.I. Hospitality Association.

There are also several smart phone apps in the works that can store vaccine information, so you don’t necessarily have to carry your physical COVID card around with you all the time.