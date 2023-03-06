WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Ann Nuenez was thrilled when the Warwick Department of Public Works (DPW) came out to fix the broken crosswalk lights on Main Avenue.

“It’s wonderful,” Nuenez said. “We feel safer.”

Nuenez had been trying to get into contact with the city for some time regarding the broken crosswalk lights. She likened crossing the busy Main Avenue and Child Lane intersection to the classic arcade game “Frogger.”

“We were running across before,” she said.

Nuenez reached out to 12 Responds when her attempts to contact the city were unsuccessful.

“I have been calling since November,” she said.

12 Responds contacted the DPW, which said it was unaware that both crosswalk signals were broken.

The DPW repaired both crosswalk lights over the weekend, much to Nuenez’s excitement.

“We are ecstatic,” she beamed. “Thank you very much. I couldn’t have done it without you guys.”