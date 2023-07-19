SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Gloria Gabriele has lived at her Smithfield home for more than five decades. Every three years or so, the power company trims the maple tree out front to keep the branches away from the utility lines.

She says about a month ago, Rhode Island Energy sent a crew over to do just that, but they botched the job and left a mess on her front lawn, forcing her to clean it up on her own.

“It’s horrible,” she said. “They did a horrible job with it.”

“I can’t stand this. This is a nice neighborhood, so I started to clean it and it was a half-hour and I said, ‘I can’t do any more,’ Gabriele recalled. “Went in, came out, and then cleaned the rest of it.”

Her son, Tom Gabriele, tried to contact the utility company to come fix it, but said he got nowhere.

“I called them and it’s just a recording,” he said. “I called them a week ago, two times last week … no response,” he said.

“To me, making an 86-year-old woman come out on two separate days cause she was tired — a whole hour to clean that up — that should never happen,” he added.

That’s when the Gabrieles reached out to 12 Responds for help. We contacted Rhode Island Energy, who said their records show there was a call into the claims department on July 11 which had not yet been investigated.

On Tuesday, a forestry team visited the home and agreed to make things right by removing the tree and planting a new one.

Rhode Island Energy advises anyone who has trimming issues to contact their main customer service line.