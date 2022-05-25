NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When Sue Forsynthe purchased a brand new electric recliner off of Amazon earlier this year, she immediately knew something was wrong.

“When I went to recline in it … it sound like a truck,” Forsynthe said. “It was very, very noisy.”

The noisy recliner also had a scratch on it, according to Forsynthe, which is another reason why she decided to return the chair.

But when she tried reaching out to the seller, which is a third-party company, she struggled to get ahold of them.

Forsynthe sent numerous emails to Amazon asking for assistance. She claims that, after several months of back-and-forth, nothing has been accomplished.

Eventually, the third-party company sent her a shipping label so she could send the recliner back, but told her she would need to pay for the shipping costs upfront.

While the company claimed it would reimburse her for shipping, Forsynthe said she doesn’t want to take any chances, especially since it would cost hundreds of dollars.

“Everything has been a joke,” she said. “I’m not asking for a million bucks out of this. I don’t care, I just want my money.”

That’s when Forsynthe decided to reach out to 12 Responds for help.

In a statement to 12 News, Amazon said: “We work hard to provide customers with a great experience, and regret that this situation did not live up to our high standards. We’re working directly with the customer to address this and make it right.”

Soon after 12 News reached out to Amazon regarding the issue, Amazon told Forsynthe they would take care of the shipping costs and issue her a refund.

12 News reached out to the third-party company for comment but has not heard back.

