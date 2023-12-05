PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Jennifer Batres was driving down Atwells Avenue when she unexpectedly hit a huge pothole.

“My car is really low, and when I was driving it just dipped in and I thought it was going to get stuck,” Batres recalled. “Luckily, I was able to get it out.”

But Batres realized she wasn’t out of the woods when she noticed her car acting strangely.

“When I got to my house and I looked, there was a huge bubble in the tire and the bottom [of the car] was scraped,” she said.

Batres isn’t the only driver whose car has been damaged by a pothole in the capital city.

That’s why Providence encourages drivers to file an online claim within seven days of the incident.

Batres decided to file her own pothole damage claim. She told 12 Responds that the process to do so wasn’t easy.

“I went down to [Providence] City Hall and I filled everything out, and they wanted proof of insurance, registration and pictures,” she said. “So, I went back home and the next day I brought everything.”

Drivers filed 76 pothole damage claims between January and September this year, according to a city spokesperson. The city paid out $12,195 in that same timeframe.

The maximum amount a driver can be reimbursed for damages is $300.

The spokesperson said there are a number of factors that may influence the timing of the review process. If a claim is filed correctly, it typically takes 90 days for the city to resolve it.

Right now, the city is waiting for updated documents from Batres before her claim can be resolved, according to the spokesperson.