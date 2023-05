A Pawtucket man reached out to 12 Responds with a problem: the crumbling sidewalks near his home force him to walk in the road with his two young kids. But when he asked the city to fix them, he learned residents would have to put up part of the cost.

Coming up on 12 News at 5 – we sit down with the mayor to learn why.

Do you have a question or concern? Send it to 12 Responds at the link below: