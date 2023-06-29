FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Robert Souza decided to make a quick stop at a 7-Eleven in Fall River when all of the sudden he heard alarms going off.

“I looked back at the door and just saw a big giant white cloud,” Souza said.

Souza was told that the gas station’s fire suppression system had gone off and was spraying dry chemical powder everywhere.

“I saw a guy running [into the gas station] … he was choking and coughing,” he recalled. “I was like holy mackerel I hope this guy is all right.”

It wasn’t until he left the store and realized his car was covered in white powder — and he left the windows open.

“It completely covered the inside of my car, and the outside was a mess,” he said.

(Courtesy: Robert Souza)

Souza ended up spending nearly $200 to get his car detailed, and decided to file a claim with 7-Eleven in hopes of getting reimbursed.

He turned to 12 Responds after two months went by without a response.

“I figured I’d call and see if I could get some help,” he said.

12 Responds reached out to 7-Eleven regarding Souza’s claim, to which a spokesperson acknowledged that they were aware of the situation.

Souza said he received the reimbursement check a short time later.