FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Donna Martin and her family wanted to do something special to honor her father Norman Pineault.

The Korean War veteran served in the Army for roughly two years, so Martin decided to put a deposit down for a brick with his name on it at Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park in Fall River.

That was in November 2020. Martin reached out to 12 Responds back in June after not receiving a clear answer as to when the brick would be placed.

“The man I spoke with said the brick would be laid down by Memorial Day 2021,” Martin recalled. “We came down a little after Memorial Day and it wasn’t there.”

12 Responds reached out to Fall River Veteran Services to find out what the hold up was.

Fall River Veterans Services explained that there was a mix up with Pineault’s application, as well as a lack of bricks due to supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic.

After nearly two years of waiting, Martin said her father’s brick was laid down earlier this week.

12 News was there when Pineault and his family got to see the brick for the first time.

“I’m honored,” Pineault said. “I want to thank my daughters.”

This week happens to be the anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement, which Pineault said he will always remember.

“I can remember 69 years ago … how bad it was there that night,” he recalled.

But when Pineault finally returned home, the love of his life was waiting for him.

“One thing good about it is I met my wife one year before I went into the service,” he said. “She was 15 years old and I asked her if she would wait for me and she did … we were married 63 years.”

Martin said the brick was worth the wait.

“It’s for him,” she said. “I want to make him happy [because] he served our country.”

Fall River Veteran Services said they’re still accepting applications for bricks. Those interested in placing a brick can fill out an application at the Fall River Veteran Services Office or email vets@fallriverma.org for more information.