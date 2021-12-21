12 Responds: I got a suspicious text claiming to be from UPS. What should I do?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 12 News viewer reached out to 12 Responds after his mother received a text message that appeared to be from UPS, but he thought it seemed fishy.
“They are saying they have a wrong address and are asking for more money to ship an order,” John explained.
12 News reached out to UPS and spokesperson Christina Repassy said the company wouldn’t contact a customer like that.
“UPS does not request payments, personal information, financial information, account numbers, IDs, passwords, or copies of invoices in an unsolicited manner through text messages, email, mail, phone, or fax or specifically in exchange for the transportation of goods or services,” she wrote.
The company said that while it does everything it can to prevent fraud, there are things customers can do to help prevent falling victim to a scam:
- Be cautious of any suspicious phone calls or emails requesting verification of UPS account information
- Don’t respond to emails or click web links from someone you don’t know which require to update, provide, or verify personal or financial information
- Watch out for any suspicious phone calls or emails looking “to validate numbers with reference numbers”
- Don’t give out tracking numbers to someone you don’t know
- Don’t give out username or password for UPS.com account
- Change password often
- Use the most up-to-date virus protection software
- Use a secure web browser