12 Responds: I got a suspicious text claiming to be from UPS. What should I do?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 12 News viewer reached out to 12 Responds after his mother received a text message that appeared to be from UPS, but he thought it seemed fishy.

“They are saying they have a wrong address and are asking for more money to ship an order,” John explained.

12 News reached out to UPS and spokesperson Christina Repassy said the company wouldn’t contact a customer like that.

“UPS does not request payments, personal information, financial information, account numbers, IDs, passwords, or copies of invoices in an unsolicited manner through text messages, email, mail, phone, or fax or specifically in exchange for the transportation of goods or services,” she wrote.

The company said that while it does everything it can to prevent fraud, there are things customers can do to help prevent falling victim to a scam: