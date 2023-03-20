SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Richard Dubois needed work done on his car, but couldn’t get it to the shop because the battery he had purchased through AAA last year suddenly died.

AAA has a three-year free replacement battery warranty for customers like Dubois.

But when Dubois called AAA for help, he struggled to get a new battery.

“There was a guy from AAA who couldn’t test the battery because the car wouldn’t start,” he said. “I tried to explain to him the battery is so bad it won’t even take a jump or anything so he said, ‘I can’t do anything about it.'”

Dubois said he had no luck getting a battery from AAA, so he ended up purchasing a new one from a local store.

He decided to reach out to 12 Responds to see if his frustrations could be addressed.

“I tried to get ahold of someone there and no one wanted to hear from me,” he said.

12 Responds reached out to AAA, which refunded Dubois the price of the battery and $80 for the service fee since his policy had lapsed.

“[AAA] called me back … and made everything good,” Dubois said.