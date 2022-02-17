PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — “We should be with our toes in the sand right now,” John Kisseberth told 12 News on Thursday.

John and his wife Judie reached out to 12 Responds for help, saying they got bumped off a Frontier Airlines flight to Florida they had booked when they went to check in on Wednesday.

“They told us that our flight was overbooked and that we were on standby,” Judie recalled. “And I said, ‘How is that possible? I had seats this morning,’ and he said, ‘you don’t have seats anymore.'”

The Kisseberths said they were told they were bumped because they didn’t pay a fee to select specific seats, opting instead to let the airline select them at no charge.

“There was no mention, no red flag when we bought the tickets that you have to buy a seat,” John recalled. “You can buy a seat, but it doesn’t say you have to.”

The couple said they were given vouchers to use within three months, but because of their schedules, they were only able to fly out this week.

“We can’t go anywhere in three months. We can’t go anywhere in six months,” John said.

But that changed after 12 Responds reached out to the airline.

“You are purchasing a seat on the flight when you buy your ticket … opting for a random seat assignment is not a criteria for who gets bumped in an oversold situation,” a Frontier spokesperson said in an email.

While it’s unclear why the Kisseberths said they were told otherwise, the spokesperson went on to say that “all airlines are forced to bump passengers from time to time when a flight is oversold.”

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. As a gesture of goodwill, we have extended their vouchers to be valid for a year,” the spokesperson added.

The Kisseberths said they’ve also since been reimbursed for the flight and bag check.

